RGR Medical Products names former Proctor and Gamble Exec to Head Sales Division

Mr. Greg Hughes has been named today, National Sales Director of RGR Medical Porducts replacing William Mastro who is retiring. Mr. Hughes is a 20+ year pharmaceutical industry veteran.

Contact

Ronald Reed CEO

***@vestanutra.com Ronald Reed CEO

End

-- RGR Medical Products has announced the replacement for William Mastro, National Sales Director, with Greg Hughes. Mr. Hughes comes to RGR Medical with 20+ years of Pharmaceutical industry experience most recently with Proctor and Gamble and Amas Pharmaceuticals.Mr. Hughes will replace outgoing National Sales Director, William Mastro, who is retiring on May 25th. Mr. Hughes brings with him Pharmaceutical management experience to RGR Medical. Mr. Hughes, 58 , is single with two children and will be beginning his duties June 1, 2018. " We are delighted to have Greg join our team and bring with him experience to help grow RGR", said Ronald Reed,CEO. " Greg will bring a passion that will drive the sales department to a new level. RGR is going to benefit from having such a dynamic Sales Director at the helm." Mr. Hughes has 20 plus years working for the pharmaceutical industry as well as training as a medical professional. Mr. Hughes has previously worked with Proctor and Gamble as a manager within its pharmaceutical division.