RGR Medical sign exclusive agreement to distribute NeuroZen Rehab Technoloiges

End

-- RGR Medical products as entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute NeuroZen Rehabilitation Technologies two new diabetic neurological pain management products. According to CEO of NeuroZen, Ronald Reed, a West Palm Beach, Florida medical device manufacturer, it is a two year, renewable contract to use RGR Medical's national distribution channels to promote diabetic pain management products. "This is a good fit for NeuroZen, Reed said. " " NeuroZen has been looking for the right distribution partner to promote our highly complex diabetic pain management products. We feel like RGR is a great company that we can grow with and really fits the message we have for our company. I could not be more delighted than to find a partner like RGR, said Reed." NeuroZen Rehabiliation Technologies recently has received completed a1.8M of private placement memorandum funding to allow them to increase their inventory and fulfill orders faster with a new company headquarters based in West Palm Beach, Florida.