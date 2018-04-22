 
Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


RGR Medical sign exclusive agreement to distribute NeuroZen Rehab Technoloiges

 
INDIANAPOLIS - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- RGR Medical products as entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute NeuroZen Rehabilitation Technologies two new diabetic neurological pain management products. According to CEO of NeuroZen, Ronald Reed, a West Palm Beach, Florida medical device manufacturer, it is a two year, renewable contract to use RGR Medical's national distribution channels to promote diabetic pain management products. "This is a good fit for NeuroZen, Reed said. " " NeuroZen has been looking for the right distribution partner to promote our highly complex diabetic pain management products. We feel like RGR is a great company that we can grow with and really fits the message we have for our company. I could not be more delighted than to find a partner like RGR, said Reed." NeuroZen Rehabiliation Technologies recently has received completed a1.8M of private placement memorandum funding to allow them to increase their inventory and fulfill orders faster with a new company headquarters based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Source:RGR Medical Products
Tags:Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Medical Device
Industry:Biotech
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Subject:Deals
