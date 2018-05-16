 
May 2018





4th Annual Knoxville CPR Week Event

Prime Medical Training in partnership with the American Heart Association will be offering free CPR classes to the public on Saturday, June 2nd from 9am-2pm in Market Square.
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- June 1-7 is National CPR Week. Mayor Burchett and Mayor Rogero have made a proclamation that the Knox County and the City of Knoxville will recognize this event and make an effort to educate their citizens.

Prime Medical Training in partnership with the American Heart Association will be offering free CPR classes to the public on Saturday, June 2nd from 9am-2pm in Market Square. This is a family friendly event for all ages. They will have Paramedics on scene teaching the life-saving skills of CPR and how to use an AED (defibrillator).

Over 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital which is why it's so important for the community to know how to recognize cardiac arrest and perform CPR. Those two things can double and even triple a victim's chance of survival according to the American Heart Association.

About: For more information about this event you can contact Prime Medical Training or visit their website. To view their upcoming classes, and/or to register online, you can visit their website at  https://primemedicaltraining.com/locations/knoxville-tn.

