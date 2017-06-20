News By Tag
Prime Medical Training Receives CAPCE Accreditation
Prime intends to begin offering courses to the East Tennessee community both through traditional instructor-led training and online distributed learning. Matt Plummer is the EMS Program Coordinator who will be overseeing and developing these courses.
"We're proud to now hold this accreditation."
· The CAPCE accreditation is nationally recognized, and the only approved accreditation by the Tennessee Office of EMS.
· EMS professionals will soon have an option to receive their training on mobile devices while on shift during their down time.
· More information about our Medical Director, Todd Heffern and Program Coordinator, Matt Plummer can be found on our website at https://primemedicaltraining.com
About: Prime Medical Training is the leader in continuing medical education. We train individuals and organizations in CPR, ACLS, tactical medicine, wilderness medicine, and more. We strive to set the standard, instill a love for learning, and help people take pride in their profession. https://primemedicaltraining.com
Contact
Prime Medical Training
Andrew Randazzo
***@primemedicaltraining.com
End
