Prime Medical Training Receives CAPCE Accreditation

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Prime Medical Training was recently awarded approval as a CAPCE accredited organization. CAPCE which stands for Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education, is the nationally recognized body for overseeing continuing education for Emergency Medical Service professionals.

Prime intends to begin offering courses to the East Tennessee community both through traditional instructor-led training and online distributed learning. Matt Plummer is the EMS Program Coordinator who will be overseeing and developing these courses.

"We're proud to now hold this accreditation.", said founder, Andrew Randazzo. "As a Paramedic, I'm passionate about providing my peers a high standard of education where often times there is a disparity in the availability and quality of courses in this industry."

·      The CAPCE accreditation is nationally recognized, and the only approved accreditation by the Tennessee Office of EMS.

·      EMS professionals will soon have an option to receive their training on mobile devices while on shift during their down time.

·      More information about our Medical Director, Todd Heffern and Program Coordinator, Matt Plummer can be found on our website at https://primemedicaltraining.com

  About: Prime Medical Training is the leader in continuing medical education. We train individuals and organizations in CPR, ACLS, tactical medicine, wilderness medicine, and more. We strive to set the standard, instill a love for learning, and help people take pride in their profession. https://primemedicaltraining.com

Prime Medical Training
Andrew Randazzo
***@primemedicaltraining.com
Email:***@primemedicaltraining.com Email Verified
