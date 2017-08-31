News By Tag
Prime Medical Training Now Serving the Tri-Cities Community
Prime stands on three core values of making the experience easy, exceptional and purpose-driven. They have quickly grown to be the leader in the Knoxville market and are looking to positively impact the Tri-Cities community by making sure people are equipped to do their job well and look out for each other.
"Our goal is to raise the bar of excellence and instill in people a love for learning.", said founder, Andrew Randazzo. "By offering an exceptional customer experience and making the entire process easy, we're hoping to lessen the burden often associated with continuing education."
· Prime Medical Training's courses include CPR and First, ACLS, Wilderness Medicine, Active Shooter Training and more.
· The Prime staff is comprised of individuals with emergency medicine backgrounds such as Paramedics and Critical Care Nurses.
· Open enrollment classes are schedule regularly throughout the week and they also travel to clients for group training.
About: For more information, to view their upcoming classes, and/or to register online, you can visit their website at https://primemedicaltraining.com
Doug Fabick
423-498-6333
***@primemedicaltraining.com
