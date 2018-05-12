 
Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


IP Process Automation, Analytics, and IP Talent Management hot topics at Innovative Practice Forum

Chicago must-attend innovation event for law firm IP, IT, and operations leaders
 
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Aurora North, a leader in delivering IP solutions and Intapp products for law firms, announced the agenda and session details for its upcoming Innovative Practice Forum ('IPF') thought leadership meeting series in Chicago on June 8th.

Since its inception in early 2017, IPF discussions have been driven by law firm attendees to not only ensure timely and relevant content but to guarantee that firm leaders can get the most value out of networking with IP peers across the country.   This year's Chicago IPF discussion topics will include data analytics and continuous improvement; getting the most out of your IP prosecution team; and structuring processes to best deliver to varied client requirements.

"It's great to bring the smartest IP people together," said Kim Giertz, Chief Information Officer of Marshall Gerstein, founding IPF member, and this year's host. "We've had some great success with IP automation, and we're excited to share those experiences with our peers.  Last year's session was a rich combination of tech leaders, financial and operations management, and IP practice managers.  I'm looking forward to comparing notes again this year with an even larger group of experts, as the landscape continues to evolve with even greater pressures to optimize resources."

"I've never attended meetings like these before," said Brian Aitchison, Director of Consulting at Aurora North. "We have seasoned client experts who have spent years introducing efficiencies, reducing risk, and thrilling their clients.  It's not easy work.  But they've made it happen, and they're willing to share experiences with their peers to bring the industry forward."

IPF started strong in 2018 with their first meeting in Minneapolis with local IP experts in late February.  Upcoming meetings include Chicago in June and Washington, D.C. in September.  These are invitation-only events.  If you would like to attend, please contact Brian Lynch (blynch@auroranorthsoftware.com).

To stay current with the Innovative Practices Forum, bookmark this link:  https://www.innovativepracticeforum.com/what-we-re-thinking-about

