Remote GeoSystems Releases All-New Video GeoTagger with Video Mapping for Drones and Action Cameras
Video GeoTagger is the first application from Remote Geosystem designed for both amateurs and professionals to geotag video from drones, action cameras, cell phones, handheld and professional video systems. For videos that are already geotagged, Video GeoTagger also serves as a map-based video viewer with a position indicator that moves along a GPS track on the map, indicating where the current video view was captured. Simply click any point along the track to "navigate" the video linked with GPS to a particular location.
Key Features Include:
Automatically Geotag Video – Video GeoTagger lets you easily combine any GPS log and video to automatically synchronize the video file with a GPS track with just a few clicks on the map.
Manually Geotag Video – No GPS log file? No Problem! Just select as many points along the map as you want for points of interest you want to geotag in the video. You can even geotag historical video!
Click-on-Map Video Playback – Video GeoTagger is also an interactive geospatial video viewer. Open any properly geotagged video for geographic playback.
Virtual Dashboard Gauges – An Optional panel appears below the map with virtual navigation instruments and gauges which displays information pulled from the GPS companion file, including: heading, speed (in MPH and KPH), UTC date and time and altitude.
DJI Drone Flight Log Support – Video GeoTagger includes unmatched video support for DJI drone and UAV systems, including the ability to decrypt and geotag using the DJI flight record data log as well as play back videos recorded with SRT file logging and closed captioning turned on.
LineVision Compatible Video – Video and GPS files created from Video GeoTagger are ready for import into Remote GeoSystems professional suite of LineVision software.
Learn more and download a copy at http://videogeotagger.com
About Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Remote GeoSystems is a geospatial software and hardware company offering turn-key solutions to easily record, map, report, archive & search "moving-track"
Unlike traditional video recording systems, the geoDVR records video permanently embedded with GPS location and time data. Post-mission, LineVision mapping and inspection reporting software provides users with simple but powerful tools for geographic video analysis, editing and project packaging while leveraging existing Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
These capabilities allow for more efficient and accurate data collection and the creation of reusable aerial and ground-based survey, surveillance and inspection work-products across a broad range of industries including: Unmanned Vehicles, Aerospace & Aviation, Electric Utilities, Oil & Gas, Rail Transportation, Defense & Security, Engineering & Survey and Natural Resources.
Learn more by visiting https://www.remotegeo.com
U.S. Patent No. 9,936,214 & Patents Pending
Any reference to other company, product and/or service names used in this news release are for identification purposes only. All trademarks, registered trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
