Remote GeoSystems Deploys geoDVR Mini Video Recorder for BVLOS Drone Pipeline Patrol in China
In May 2019, Remote GeoSystems traveled to China to evaluate capabilities and provide business development support for reseller Xi'an ARTEL's use of the geoDVR™ Mini GPS video recorders on BVLOS drones and the development of interactive client deliverables using the LineVision™ geospatial video inspection and reporting software suite.
"We knew team at Xi'an ARTEL had the opportunity and was making the investment to become a successful value-added Remote Geo reseller in China, but we really did not know what to expect when we first got there." says Remote GeoSystems managing director, Jeff Dahlke, "However what we saw was nothing short of amazing and inspiring. Here was a group of young engineers and a CEO leading the way in BVLOS drone operations and they flew their drone and our geoDVR Mini with a EO/IR gimbal at night for over 14 kilometers on that first observation flight."
Xi'an ARTEL first approached Remote GeoSystems in the spring of 2018 after learning about the company's success with geoDVRs and LineVision with helicopters for pipeline leak detection and patrol. However the gas-powered ARTEL Patrol UAV required the geoDVR technology to be smaller, lighter and able to operate autonomously.
What was to become the first "geoDVR Mini" prototype was commissioned, built and shipped in early fall of 2018 and Xi'an ARTEL put the geoDVR GPS video recording system to work immediately to geotag video for their existing contract with one of China's leading petroleum corporations as well as for proof-of-concept testing for maritime security.
"Remote Geo was willing to listen to us and visit us and our clients in China, and work with our company on a value-added reseller level." says Gao Yong, CEO of Xi'an ARTEL, "That gives us a competitive advantage having a proper, first-hand and trusting relationship with the leading American technology company in geospatial pipeline patrol and video mapping."
About Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Remote GeoSystems is a geospatial software and hardware company offering turn-key solutions to easily record, map, report, archive & search continuously geotagged videos, photos and other location-based project files. Products include industry-firsts, patented technologies like those found in the geoDVR™ (geospatial digital video recorder) and LineVision™ suite of geospatial video playback software.
Unlike traditional video recording systems, the geoDVR systems record video with GPS location and time data. LineVision mapping and inspection reporting software provides users with simple but powerful tools for geographic video analysis, editing and project packaging while leveraging existing enterprise Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
These capabilities allow for more efficient and accurate data collection and the creation of reusable aerial, marine and ground-based survey, surveillance and inspection work-products across a broad range of industries including: Unmanned Vehicles, Aerospace & Aviation, Electric Utilities, Oil & Gas, Rail Transportation, Defense & Security, Engineering & Survey and Natural Resources.
About Xi'an ARTEL Technology, Inc.
Xi'an ARTEL has played a major role in the extensive use of BVLOS drones in China. Our UAV flight services business covers oil and gas pipeline, electric power distribution and transmission, forestry, agriculture, wildfire protection, unmanned vehicles & facilities security, transportation, traffic and emergency response functions.
