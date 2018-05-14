News By Tag
Goodwill to Close Its South Fort Myers Retail and Donation Center Location
Huge sale on donated merchandise last two days at this site only.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida successfully operates 29 other non-profit Retail and Donation Centers throughout the five-county-
"Goodwill has had a presence in Southwest Florida for more than 51years," said Rick Evanchyk, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida. "We would like to thank our loyal donors and shoppers who have helped support our mission from this location, as well as our dedicated staff in South Fort Myers."
Associates affected by the closing will receive assistance with job placement and will be encouraged to apply for open positions among the other Goodwill locations. Customers are encouraged to shop at Goodwill's many other convenient locations, including: 13500 Plantation Road off Daniels Parkway; 16523 Island Park Road and the McGregor Book Store, 15165 McGregor Blvd.
In preparation for the store closing, the store will have two special sale days May 25th -26th. All donated goods will be 50 percent off. Sale prices are available at the South Fort Myers location only.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.
Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. 89 cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill's programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 52nd year of operation and served more than 28,000 individuals last year.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit http://www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
Page Updated Last on: May 14, 2018