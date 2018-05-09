Entertainment News Celebrity Publicist Toni Embry To Celebrate Birthday Weekend In Indianapolis

Breaking Entertainment News - Toni Embry Of Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ will celebrate her birthday weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

toniembry@callmypublicists.com

646.783.9616

-- Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ announced today that their Chief Celebrity Publicist Toni Embry would be celebrating her birthday weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 1st - June 4th, 2018Although her birthday isn't until June 6th, the Celebrity Publicist has decided to celebrate and party early in a city where she has local family connections. You may recall the last time Toni partied in Indianapolis, her and Donnie Wahlberg ended up at a Waffle House at 3 in the morning,Tweeting a fun viral photo.Additionally, Toni wants to adventure and explore some of what Indianapolis has to offer in way of local businesses, shops, restaurants, lodging/accommodations, tourist attractions and of course the people of Indy. While exploring and visiting, Toni will document her adventures across multiple social media platforms by sharing photos, videos, and going LIVE from select locations. Currently Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ reaches 24.5 million engaged fans and entertainment industry insiders with a single click through Sprout Social (a social media sharing program that distributes posts across all of your social media platforms simultaneously)Not only will the content be viewed on Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ and Toni Embry's Social Media Profiles but additionally they will be shared across the celebrity social media profiles that Glacé PR manages.Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ is currently seeking area attractions, accommodations/resorts, businesses, shops, and restaurants that would like to be featured while Toni is visiting Indianapolis. We do NOT charge a fee EVER for featuring and highlighting local places of interests while Toni travels.Biography Of Our Chief Publicist/Entertainment Attorney - Toni EmbryPartial Client List (current/past)- Drake, Britney Spears, Jay Z & Beyonce (The Carter Family), The Marilyn Monroe Estate, Kerri Washington, Miguel, Pitbull, Channing Tatum, Carmello Anthony, Halsey, Blake Griffin & More (for full list contact client relations dept.)Toni Embry first got a taste of being a publicist at age 15 when she assisted her father with the planning of Naval Air Week in Chicago, Illinois. She was assigned the responsibility of handling all facets and needs of the celebrity attendees. She knew from that moment on she would become a publicist concentrating on the entertainment industry. After graduating college, Toni decided she did not want to work for anyone (a company); she wanted to work for herself. Toni very quickly and systematically started obtaining actors, recording artists, and models as clients. Her passion for their craft and careers was evident by her long work hours and persistence to get them maximum exposure. Toni is also highly respected as being a very confidential publicist.With her career in high-gear, Toni decided that she wanted to expand her coverage area outside of her New York City office. In 2006 she formed Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ where she has served as chief publicist for many years. Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ is a network of independent publicists all working together for the benefit of their clients. The boutique pr firm now has satellite/network offices in N.Y.C., Chicago, L.A., Atlanta, Miami, and recently opened an office in London. Toni, along with Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™, represents some of today's hottest talent in all facets of the entertainment sector. Celebrity models, actors, and recording artists, all call Glacé Entertainment Public Relations™ home.