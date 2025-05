RSI Vacations Illuminates Hope as Diamond Sponsor of Bloom Our Youth's 21st Annual Bloom Ball

Atlanta, GA –21st Annual Bloom Ball, hosted by Georgia's premier foster care organization, Bloom Our Youth. The star-studded gala, on Friday, May 10, 2025, at the iconic Georgia Aquarium, donors made a brighter future for Georgia's foster care.

Immediate Care: Ensuring children receive essential resources and a welcoming embrace the moment they enter the foster care system.

Ongoing Emotional Support: Providing vital counseling and psychological services to help children process trauma and build resilience.

Identifying and Training Foster Parents: Recruiting, rigorously training, and certifying compassionate individuals and families to become loving foster homes, providing over 2,300 hours of specialized training annually.

The Bloom Closet: A unique, cost-free boutique that offers foster children the dignity of choosing their own new and gently used clothing, toys, and critical personal items in a safe and personally bolstering setting.

Bloom University: Offering trauma-informed educational training to any foster family in Georgia, extending their impact beyond their own placements.

Bloom Beyond: Supporting young adults as they age out of foster care, equipping them with life skills and resources for independence.

-- RSI Vacations, a leading travel club committed to enriching lives through exceptional experiences is proud to mention its role as a Diamond Sponsor and is committed to community well-being donating $25,000 to the Bloom Ball fueling Bloom Our Youth's vital mission for a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for children navigating the foster care system, empowering them to thrive. Senior leaders from RSI Vacations were enthusiastically present, underscoring their personal commitment to Bloom's transformative work."At RSI Vacations, we believe that every child deserves the foundation of a safe home and unwavering support to unlock their full potential," said Robin Wolf of RSI Vacations Senior VP of Finance for RSI Vacations. "The Bloom Ball is more than just a fundraiser; it's a powerful declaration of hope for Georgia's most vulnerable children. We were honored to serve as a Diamond Sponsor and witness firsthand the incredible collective generosity dedicated to Bloom Our Youth's profound impact."The gala, which featured multiple known celebrities and captivated attendees in the unique setting of the Georgia Aquarium, raised critical funds for Bloom Our Youth's comprehensive programs, designed to meet the diverse needs of foster children and their families:RSI Vacations was proud to stand alongside other prominent corporate citizens, including SMC3, Chick-fil-A, and other large local businesses, whose collective generosity contributed to the evening's overwhelming success. In 2024 alone, Bloom Our Youth served over 7,800 foster children and families across 142 Georgia counties, providing over $2.25 million worth of free resources, a testament to the community's support.About Bloom Our Youth:Bloom Our Youth is Georgia's leading foster care organization, dedicated to transforming the lives of children impacted by foster care. Through its nationally-accredited foster care program, the invaluable Bloom Closet, and comprehensive support services, Bloom empowers families and communities to provide safe, stable, and nurturing environments. Celebrating over two decades of service, Bloom's commitment to every child ensures they are seen as individuals, given the resources to heal, grow, and reach their fullest potential. Learn more about their vital work at www.bloomfosters.org About RSI Vacations:RSI Vacations, also known as Reservations Services International, is an Asheville, NC-Peachtree City, GA based travel club offering exclusive travel benefits and concierge services designed to create unforgettable vacation experiences. For over 20 years, RSI Vacations has empowered over 300,000 members to explore the world with significant savings on hotels, cruises, rental cars, and vacation rentals. Committed to creating memorable journeys, RSI Vacations prides itself on its dedicated team of over 100 professionals, many with more than a decade of tenure, and its strong relationships with leading travel partners. With over 3,000 Google reviews averaging an outstanding 4.8-star rating, RSI Vacations consistently delivers on its promise of exceptional member satisfaction.