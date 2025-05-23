Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
RSI Vacations Illuminates Hope as Diamond Sponsor of Bloom Our Youth's 21st Annual Bloom Ball
Atlanta, GA –21st Annual Bloom Ball, hosted by Georgia's premier foster care organization, Bloom Our Youth. The star-studded gala, on Friday, May 10, 2025, at the iconic Georgia Aquarium, donors made a brighter future for Georgia's foster care.
"At RSI Vacations, we believe that every child deserves the foundation of a safe home and unwavering support to unlock their full potential," said Robin Wolf of RSI Vacations Senior VP of Finance for RSI Vacations. "The Bloom Ball is more than just a fundraiser; it's a powerful declaration of hope for Georgia's most vulnerable children. We were honored to serve as a Diamond Sponsor and witness firsthand the incredible collective generosity dedicated to Bloom Our Youth's profound impact."
"As long-standing outside counsel to RSI Vacations, I have had the privilege of witnessing the company's enduring commitment to community enrichment. Over the years, RSI has consistently exemplified what it means to be a corporate citizen—not just through words, but through meaningful, sustained action. Their recent $25,000 Diamond Sponsorship of Bloom Our Youth's 21st Annual Bloom Ball is a shining example of this ethos in practice.
This is not merely a donation; it is a powerful gesture that underscores RSI's unwavering belief in the right of every child to grow up in a nurturing, supportive environment. By championing causes that serve the most vulnerable among us—particularly children in Georgia's foster care system—RSI Vacations is doing far more than supporting a fundraiser; it is helping to build a future filled with opportunity and hope.
Their engagement is deeply personal, reflected in the active presence of senior leadership at events like the Bloom Ball. That kind of hands-on involvement speaks volumes about the values embedded in RSI's corporate culture. As counsel, I am proud to represent a company that not only excels in delivering exceptional travel experiences but also carries a profound sense of responsibility for the communities it touches."
R. William Graham, Esq., Outside Counsel to RSI Vacations
The gala, which featured multiple known celebrities and captivated attendees in the unique setting of the Georgia Aquarium, raised critical funds for Bloom Our Youth's comprehensive programs, designed to meet the diverse needs of foster children and their families:
RSI Vacations was proud to stand alongside other prominent corporate citizens, including SMC3, Chick-fil-A, and other large local businesses, whose collective generosity contributed to the evening's overwhelming success. In 2024 alone, Bloom Our Youth served over 7,800 foster children and families across 142 Georgia counties, providing over $2.25 million worth of free resources, a testament to the community's support.
About Bloom Our Youth:
Bloom Our Youth is Georgia's leading foster care organization, dedicated to transforming the lives of children impacted by foster care. Through its nationally-accredited foster care program, the invaluable Bloom Closet, and comprehensive support services, Bloom empowers families and communities to provide safe, stable, and nurturing environments. Celebrating over two decades of service, Bloom's commitment to every child ensures they are seen as individuals, given the resources to heal, grow, and reach their fullest potential. Learn more about their vital work at www.bloomfosters.org.
About RSI Vacations:
RSI Vacations, also known as Reservations Services International, is an Asheville, NC-Peachtree City, GA based travel club offering exclusive travel benefits and concierge services designed to create unforgettable vacation experiences. For over 20 years, RSI Vacations has empowered over 300,000 members to explore the world with significant savings on hotels, cruises, rental cars, and vacation rentals. Committed to creating memorable journeys, RSI Vacations prides itself on its dedicated team of over 100 professionals, many with more than a decade of tenure, and its strong relationships with leading travel partners. With over 3,000 Google reviews averaging an outstanding 4.8-star rating, RSI Vacations consistently delivers on its promise of exceptional member satisfaction.
Contact
Bill Graham
***@apat1.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse