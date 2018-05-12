News By Tag
Reception for Water, Water, Everywhere
Water, Water Everywhere will be on display in the Main Gallery May 22 - June 22. The exhibit will include variety of paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more created by local artists, all depicting a water theme.
In addition to our Main Gallery exhibit, Goff Gallery is currently home to photography exhibit Pictures in Paradise and Rebecca Hall features artists John Herman and James Fransico.
For an exhibit schedule and events calendar featuring more Visual Arts Center receptions and special events, go to http://www.visualartcenter.org.
The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud Street, Punta Gorda and can be reached at (941) 639-8810. Our galleries are always free and open to the public. Check out our website, http://www.visualartcenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.
Contact
Janet Watermeier
Executive Director (941) 639-8810 ext. 4
***@visualartcenter.org
9416398810
