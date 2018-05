Reception for Water, Water, Everywhere

Contact

Janet Watermeier

Executive Director (941) 639-8810 ext. 4

***@visualartcenter.org

-- The public and members of the media are invited to attend the Awards Reception forThursday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. At the reception, artists will be recognized and a total of $800 will be awarded to First, Second and Third place.will be on display in the Main Gallery May 22 - June 22. The exhibit will include variety of paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more created by local artists, all depicting a water theme.In addition to our Main Gallery exhibit, Goff Gallery is currently home to photography exhibitand Rebecca Hall features artists John Herman and James Fransico.For an exhibit schedule and events calendar featuring more Visual Arts Center receptions and special events, go to http://www.visualartcenter.org.The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud Street, Punta Gorda and can be reached at (941) 639-8810. Our galleries are always free and open to the public. Check out our website, http://www.visualartcenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.