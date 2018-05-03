News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Spain Real Estate Earns Spot in Top Third of Atlanta's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies
The Pacesetter Award annually honors metro Atlanta's top fastest-growing privately held companies with a track record for revenue and employee growth.
Mark Spain Real Estate has experienced a two-year revenue growth of nearly 156 percent. In that same period, its employee growth was 170 percent. Appearing in the No. 33 spot, the locally owned, independent real estate firm moved up two places from the previous year.
This 2018 Pacesetter Award is the second for Mark Spain Real Estate. It comes on the heels of becoming a two-time honoree on Atlanta's Top 150 Workplaces list by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March.
"Continuing to be a part of this list in the competitive Atlanta business environment is a testimony to our amazing agents and leadership team," explains Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. "No matter how much we grow, we must never lose sight of our top two priorities, which is our relationship with each client and providing an exceptional client experience during the real estate sales process."
In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate (http://www.MarkSpain.com) sold $550 million in gross residential real estate, showing a 25 percent growth over 2016. On average, the Mark Spain team sold 8 homes per business day, helping a record 2,318 clients buy or sell a home in 2017.
"With everything happening within our company in 2017—opening two more offices in Georgia, laying the extensive groundwork to begin expanding in the southeast, hiring and bringing in dozens of additional agents through our corporate office for a comprehensive training program before they begin to work with clients—I am extremely proud of our team for never losing focus on how important each of their roles are to the overall success of the company," said John Makarewicz, president of Mark Spain Real Estate.
In just over two years since its formation, Mark Spain Real Estate has expanded to five locations in Georgia—four in metro Atlanta, including a Buford location serving the Gwinnett County and surrounding region that just opened in March, and Athens. At the start of 2018, its southeast expansion plans began, with Mark Spain Real Estate offices opening in downtown Raleigh and Charlotte. Expansion will continue into Nashville within the next few months and the Florida market is scheduled for the start of 2019.
The 2018 Pacesetter Award is part of a growing list of honors, including its inaugural appearance in January on the Bulldog 100 Award List, debuting at No. 16 as one of the fastest-growing 100 UGA alumni-owned companies. In addition, Mark Spain Real Estate was named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list for a second time last fall. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
To learn more about Mark Spain Real Estate, the active metro Atlanta or Athens real estate markets, or if an out of state move to Charlotte or Raleigh are in the future, visit MarkSpain.com, call 800-350-0221 or follow the firm on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
###
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):
Mark Spain Real Estate is an industry-leading residential real estate firm with offices throughout the southeast. Prior to forming his own independent firm in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 ranked large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2017, Mark Spain Real Estate sold $550 million in gross residential real estate, averaging 8 homes sold per day, and helping a record 2,318 clients buy or sell a home. Mark Spain has more than $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career. In addition, MSRE is the No. 1 most reviewed real estate company on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was honored in 2017 and 2018 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Places to Work (https://www.ajc.com/
Media Contact
TC McClenning, @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services, 404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
770-886-9000
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse