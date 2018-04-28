News By Tag
JL Systems Triples its Staff, Invests in Client Support Software and Gears up for 3 Product Upgrades
Association management software provider hires first Chief Operating Officer and relocates its offices to a larger facility to better support growing operations
JL Systems focused on increasing its staff and building out its internal departments to create the depth necessary to support current operations: sales and marketing, project management, client support, web development, database engineering and administration/
Jon Danforth, president & CEO, said, "To effectively support planned growth, it was very important for us to address our infrastructure capacity while concentrating efforts on future product design and development. Adding Chuck to our team was one of the last pieces of the puzzle. He has spearheaded the development, communication and implementation of our effective growth strategies and processes to help transform our business. Moving forward, we are excited to continue our focused and strategic initiatives, which will add even more team members to our new office and enable us to better serve our growing client base."
In mid-April, JL Systems announced it will upgrade to DNN Evoq Basic 9, which will provide its users with a more consistent and pleasant user experience. JL Systems will also be releasing a significant update in early May in order to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which becomes enforceable beginning May 25. In addition, the company is gearing up for two additional major product upgrades during the Spring, which will be major centerpieces at the company's 2018 NOAH AMS User Group Conference (http://www.noahams.com/
About JL Systems
JL Systems is the cornerstone in association software. Developed in 1982, its NOAH AMS platform is a robust customer relationship management (CRM) solution, integrated with the multitude of back office association management software (AMS) functionality, along with an advanced content management system (CMS) and website hosting platform. Trade and professional associations use NOAH AMS to manage members, renewals, subscriptions, publications, meetings, trade shows, education, certification, continuing education, fundraising, donations, grants, A/R and more. Headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, JL Systems supports associations throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.noahams.com.
