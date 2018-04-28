 
News By Tag
* Equine
* Insurance
* Horse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
April 2018
302928

Mark Edward Partners Acquires Equine Specialists Kaplow Insurance, Forms Mark Edward Equine

Strong synergies between the firms include a well-established base of high-net-worth clients, commitment to excellence in client service, and a detail-oriented approach to risk-management.
 
 
Mark Edward Equine - Equine Insurance
Mark Edward Equine - Equine Insurance
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Equine
* Insurance
* Horse

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Mergers

NEW YORK - May 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Mark Edward Partners, an independent, full-service, international insurance brokerage firm today announced that it acquired the Kaplow Insurance Agency, a firm specializing in equine insurance for over 50 years.   The Kaplow team, with its deep love of horses, understanding of the risk management issues associated the equine industry and the needs and concerns of horse owners, joins Mark Edward Partners as its newest specialty unit, Mark Edward Equine.   Evan Kaplow will lead the unit.

"In order to provide an array of equine coverages that meets the standard of excellence clients come to expect from our firm, we sought out an industry expert in Kaplow Insurance," said Mark Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mark Edward Partners.  "We see a significant growth opportunity for our firm in equine insurance because it is a natural complement to our high-net-worth private client practice."

Mark Edward Equine's expertise includes the risk management issues associated with performance, racing and breeding horses, the management of farms, ranches and other sport horse and bloodstock training facilities.   It also extends to the rodeo and bucking sports industry, providing coverage on both equine and bovine athletes.  "Joining Mark Edward Partners provides the opportunity to expand upon the services and reputation Kaplow has built and earned over many decades as a client-focused, highly-specialized equine insurance agency," said Evan Kaplow, Executive Vice President Mark Edward Equine.  "I was born into the horse business, and our team will always consist of horse people because you have to know horses to do what we do.   Combining our knowledge and experience with the vast resources of Mark Edward Partners will make Mark Edward Equine the insurance provider of choice throughout the horse-owner community."

About Mark Edward Partners

Mark Edward Partners is an independent full-service, international brokerage firm covering all lines of insurance for a wide variety of corporations, individuals, and families. Our approach embraces the reality that managing risk is all about the details.™   We diligently focus on the details because missed details can result in unanticipated losses.

For more information, please visit http://www.markedwardpartners.com.

Media Contact
Rick Keating
***@keatingco.com
2129256900
End
Source:
Email:***@keatingco.com
Posted By:***@keatingco.com Email Verified
Tags:Equine, Insurance, Horse
Industry:Insurance
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mark Edward Partners News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share