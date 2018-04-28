News By Tag
Mark Edward Partners Acquires Equine Specialists Kaplow Insurance, Forms Mark Edward Equine
Strong synergies between the firms include a well-established base of high-net-worth clients, commitment to excellence in client service, and a detail-oriented approach to risk-management.
"In order to provide an array of equine coverages that meets the standard of excellence clients come to expect from our firm, we sought out an industry expert in Kaplow Insurance," said Mark Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mark Edward Partners. "We see a significant growth opportunity for our firm in equine insurance because it is a natural complement to our high-net-worth private client practice."
Mark Edward Equine's expertise includes the risk management issues associated with performance, racing and breeding horses, the management of farms, ranches and other sport horse and bloodstock training facilities. It also extends to the rodeo and bucking sports industry, providing coverage on both equine and bovine athletes. "Joining Mark Edward Partners provides the opportunity to expand upon the services and reputation Kaplow has built and earned over many decades as a client-focused, highly-specialized equine insurance agency," said Evan Kaplow, Executive Vice President Mark Edward Equine. "I was born into the horse business, and our team will always consist of horse people because you have to know horses to do what we do. Combining our knowledge and experience with the vast resources of Mark Edward Partners will make Mark Edward Equine the insurance provider of choice throughout the horse-owner community."
About Mark Edward Partners
Mark Edward Partners is an independent full-service, international brokerage firm covering all lines of insurance for a wide variety of corporations, individuals, and families. Our approach embraces the reality that managing risk is all about the details.™ We diligently focus on the details because missed details can result in unanticipated losses.
For more information, please visit http://www.markedwardpartners.com.
Media Contact
Rick Keating
***@keatingco.com
2129256900
