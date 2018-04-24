 
April 2018





Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation Makes First Cash Distribution For Tuition Assistance

Foundation Completes Planned Donation for 2018-2019 School Year
 
 
TIGARD, Ore. - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation is grateful to announce its first cash distribution of $2,805 for student tuition assistance for the 2018-2019 school year.

The foundation was established in 2016 as an endowment fund with the purpose of creating a permanent funding source for student tuition assistance for Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School.  The intent is to distribute approximately 4% of the fund's value each April to the school to be used toward tuition assistance, generally representing the growth of the fund's investments.  A distribution of $2,805 has just been completed representing approximately 4% of the March 31, 2018 fund balance of $70,134.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the foundation," said Doug Hilken, foundation president.   "Your contribution will create a lasting legacy that assists families in giving their children a Christian education at Pilgrim."

There are many ways to give to the Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation, and each offers you maximum tax benefits based on when and how assets are donated.

About the Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation:

Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation has created an endowment fund through InFaith Community Foundation. This endowment fund is designed to grow and provide ongoing, permanent support for tuition assistance at Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School.  This support allows many families to provide their children with a Christian education at our school that might not otherwise be able to afford it.  All gifts, whatever the size, help grow the mission of Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School Foundation and are appreciated.

If you'd like to contribute, please contact the school office at (503)-644-8697, Doug Hilken, foundation president, at (503) 707-2480, or go to the foundation website at www.infaithfound.org/pilgrimfoundation.

About Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School:

Pilgrim Lutheran Christian School is accredited by both AdvancED and National Lutheran Schools Accreditation (NLSA), offering exceptional academic programs for Preschool 3 – 8th grade students.  Students receive a comprehensive curriculum in a caring, Christ-centered community, preparing them to be compassionate, responsible leaders.

More info at: http://pilgrimbeaverton.publishpath.com/about.  Office: 503-644-8697

Media Contact
Contact: Doug Hilken; Tel: 503-707-2480
Email: dlhilken@gmail.com
***@oandassociates.com
5033498139
