 
News By Tag
* Private Equity
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cooper City
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


J2advisors and Liebman Group Announce Strategic Partnership

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Private Equity
Legal

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Cooper City - Florida - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

COOPER CITY, Fla. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- J2advisors and Liebman Group are pleased to announce their strategic partnership.  J2advisors, a boutique strategic advisory firm, and Liebman Group, a middle-market private equity and consulting firm, together offer a full suite of legal, consulting and advisory services consisting of:

M&A and Finance

Debt / equity raising

Legal guidance and structuring

Valuation analysis / financial modeling

Operations

Create & execute customized business plans

Software implementations & integrations

Organizational restructuring

Outside "GC" services

Cost analysis & control

Strategy

Sales & marketing strategy

Logistics optimization / outsourcing

Data analysis / reporting protocols

Succession planning

The goal of our strategic partnership is to provide an integrated financial and legal product to ensure our clients are fully educated and protected at each phase of the business life cycle.  Since forming our partnership in January, we have secured multiple engagements to provide comprehensive services to entrepreneurs, business owners and companies ranging from early stage to mature. We look forward to helping you thrive in today's challenging business climate.

____________________________________________________________________________________

About Liebman Group

Liebman Group partners with business owners and management teams to help them grow their companies. We bring financial, operational, strategic and technological expertise as either long-term equity investors or external consultants.  Liebman Group focuses on investments in middle market companies, with revenues of $10 million to $100 million. Headquartered in South Florida, Liebman group seeks United States-based investments across all industries.

For more information, please email gabe@liebman-group.com.

About J2advisors

J2advisors is a boutique strategic advisory firm powered by a sophisticated law practice. J2advisors works with rapidly growing and evolving companies and their owners, family offices, funds, independent sponsors and serial entrepreneurs to maximize value, pursue opportunities and enhance profitability, all while limiting the risks associated with business evolution.  The founders of J2advisors are former biglaw partners, most recently practicing at Jones Day and DLA Piper.

For more information, please email admin@j2advisorygroup.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@liebman-group.com Email Verified
Tags:Private Equity, Legal
Industry:Finance
Location:Cooper City - Florida - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share