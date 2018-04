J2advisors and Liebman Group Announce Strategic Partnership

End

-- J2advisors and Liebman Group are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. J2advisors, a boutique strategic advisory firm, and Liebman Group, a middle-market private equity and consulting firm, together offer a full suite of legal, consulting and advisory services consisting of:Debt / equity raisingLegal guidance and structuringValuation analysis / financial modelingCreate & execute customized business plansSoftware implementations & integrationsOrganizational restructuringOutside "GC" servicesCost analysis & controlSales & marketing strategyLogistics optimization / outsourcingData analysis / reporting protocolsSuccession planningThe goal of our strategic partnership is to provide an integrated financial and legal product to ensure our clients are fully educated and protected at each phase of the business life cycle. Since forming our partnership in January, we have secured multiple engagements to provide comprehensive services to entrepreneurs, business owners and companies ranging from early stage to mature. We look forward to helping you thrive in today's challenging business climate.____________________________________________________________________________________Liebman Group partners with business owners and management teams to help them grow their companies. We bring financial, operational, strategic and technological expertise as either long-term equity investors or external consultants. Liebman Group focuses on investments in middle market companies, with revenues of $10 million to $100 million. Headquartered in South Florida, Liebman group seeks United States-based investments across all industries.For more information, please email gabe@liebman- group.com J2advisors is a boutique strategic advisory firm powered by a sophisticated law practice. J2advisors works with rapidly growing and evolving companies and their owners, family offices, funds, independent sponsors and serial entrepreneurs to maximize value, pursue opportunities and enhance profitability, all while limiting the risks associated with business evolution. The founders of J2advisors are former biglaw partners, most recently practicing at Jones Day and DLA Piper.For more information, please email admin@j2advisorygroup.com