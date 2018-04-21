 
Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

UK Car Discount Customers Indicate Excellence

A leading discount online new car retailer, UK Car Discount are heading towards 400 TrustPilot reviews with a 98% excellence rating.
 
 
ALTRINCHAM, England - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- UK Car Discount a leading online discount new car retailer has surpassed 350 reviews on TrustPilot with an overall score of excellent. 'We are very proud of the customer feedback and it makes all the hard work worthwhile" says MD Brian Bennett "The feedback breakdown is 96% excellent and a 4% rating of great, I believe that makes us the highest rated UK car dealer on TrustPilot".

TrustPilot is the leading independent review website where buyers can research companies and read reviews before making a purchase.

UK Car Discount Ltd, a family run business, has been trading since 2003 selling new cars online and building up a reputation of delivering first class service and generous discounts off list prices. "When we first started there was a lot of scepticism about buying a new car online" said Director Gary Bennett. "Being in business over 14 years and the TrustPilot reviews certainly help dispel a lot of doubts in people's minds, but we still get asked the same questions but less frequently these days. All our new cars are UK sourced with full manufacturer's warranty, we don't sell imports, in fact you get exactly the same service and warranty agreement as you would if you walked into a main dealer and bought the car there".

UK Car Discount has a state-of-the-art website that features an online garage where users can sign up and compare 1000s of new car deals. The website enables users to save vehicles in their online garage and take their time making a buying decision.

The website offers advanced search features, full specs, colours, engines and optional extras information for every vehicle making it very easy for would-be car buyers to get all the information they need. Probably the most important factor of all is £1000s in discount on a large range of models. There are also reviews of new models and comparisons to further help buyers in their research.

The team at UK Car Discount is headed by brothers Gary and Brian Bennett who have a wealth of experience in the motoring industry. They support the website with their first class customer service, walking customers through the process from making an initial deposit as low as £500 to delivery of their shiny new vehicle (free delivery to most parts of the mainland UK).

"Despite all the technology underpinning the website the success of our business is the highest levels of customer service" says MD Brian Bennett "We understand that buying a car is a big decision and that's why we provide the highest level of support to our customers so they are walked through the process and kept up to date on their order status".

Car buyers can visit the website at www.uk-car-discount.co.uk , register, start researching and comparing some of the best new car deals in the UK.

Paul Maher
***@uk-car-dicount.co.uk
