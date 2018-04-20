 
Industry News





Welcome Becky to the JW Software Team!

Becky Riegel is the newest addition to our Quality Assurance team at JW Software.
 
 
Our Newest Addition, Becky!
Our Newest Addition, Becky!
ST. LOUIS - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Becky Riegel is the newest addition to our Quality Assurance team at JW Software. Becky will assist in testing, implementations, and onboarding of new JW Software clients. JW Software is extremely excited to welcome Becky to our talented Quality Assurance team!

JW Software is still searching for the best of the best during the growth of our business. Please visit our careers page here. (http://www.jwsoftware.com/join-our-team/)

About JW Software (http://www.jwsoftware.com/)

JW Software, Inc. is a software firm focused on the development and support of product-based Insurance Technology Solutions with a specific emphasis on software systems that support end-to-end Policy & Claims Administration.

JW Software, Inc. provides FileHandler, a .NET, multi-line, browser-based Claims Administration System designed to manage claims for TPAs, Carriers, Self-Insured Entities, Municipalities, Risk Pools, etc. FileHandler is backed by a company with over 25 years of experience in the RMIS marketplace and the system has been strategically designed to enhance our client's current processes and improve productivity through its diverse functionality and dynamic reporting tools.

