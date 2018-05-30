News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JW Software & NCCI 30th Annual Issues Symposium
JW Software participated again in this year's NCCI Annual Issues Symposium in Orlando, Florida. JW Software is always excited to attend this event and meet with the attendees. It was a highlight to listen to Colin Powell address the NCCI group.
This year's event opened with NCCI President and CEO Bill Donnell emphasizing the importance of connecting during times of constant change. Before an audience of more than 900 top carrier executives, regulators, and stakeholders, Donnell spoke of the work, the worker, and the workplace of the future with his focus on understanding how those dynamics might shape the workers compensation industry.
As is tradition at AIS, Donnell revealed this year's word—Connecting—
"This year marks the 30th anniversary of NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium. On such a historic occasion, we can't help but look back and ask ourselves, what has changed since our first AIS event? Notably, the health of the workers compensation system is much stronger," Donnell said. "But what we are most proud of is what hasn't changed—our industry's commitment to serving the employers and workers of this country." – NCCI President and CEO Bill Donnell
About NCCI
Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In pursuit of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and prepares objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—together with research, analytical services and tools, and an overall commitment to excellence—have positioned NCCI as the trusted source for workers compensation information. To learn more about NCCI, please visit ncci.com.
About JW Software
JW Software was started in 1989, as a software company designed to create custom business applications for small business in the St. Louis area. The company found a niche in the insurance industry, specifically Third Party Administrators that needed Claims Management Software to manage their business needs, and launched the claims management software. FileHandler™
For more information please visit
www.jwsoftware.com
Contact
Patrick Woodling, Creative Director
www.jwsoftware.com
***@jwsoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse