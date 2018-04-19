 
News By Tag
* Club
* Resort
* Restaurant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Shelter Structures America adds Sunshield Shade Structures to their product line

Growth of Shelter Structures America - Clearspan Tent Structures
 
 
Sunshield Barbecue & Patio Cover
Sunshield Barbecue & Patio Cover
LOS ANGELES - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Shelter Structures America, distributor of Shelter temporary clearspan tent structures announces this week the addition of the Sunshield Shade product line.

"We are very excited to add the Sunshield product lines to our offerings in the U.S.," says Sean Wilson, Business Development Manager of Shelter Structures America. "Sunshield shade products offer a unique shade solution for patios and vehicles as well as modern solutions for Restaurants, Hotels and Resorts."

Sunshield products are polycarbonate carports & shade structures, tensile fabric shade structures, vehicle parking shades and patio shades.  The products will be warehoused in the Shelter Structure America warehouse in the Los Angeles.

About Shelter Structures America Inc.

Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures, Sunshield & SKP for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Jet/Monopitch Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures.  The company has an office and warehouse in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.

Visit us at http://www.shelterstructuresamerica.com

Contact
Sean Wilson
Shelter Structures America
405 Via Chico Suite 1
Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
swilson@shelterstructuresamerica.com
End
Source:
Email:***@shelterstructuresamerica.com Email Verified
Phone:5403544776
Tags:Club, Resort, Restaurant
Industry:Hotels
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shelter Structures America PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share