News By Tag
* Club
* Resort
* Restaurant
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shelter Structures America adds Sunshield Shade Structures to their product line
Growth of Shelter Structures America - Clearspan Tent Structures
"We are very excited to add the Sunshield product lines to our offerings in the U.S.," says Sean Wilson, Business Development Manager of Shelter Structures America. "Sunshield shade products offer a unique shade solution for patios and vehicles as well as modern solutions for Restaurants, Hotels and Resorts."
Sunshield products are polycarbonate carports & shade structures, tensile fabric shade structures, vehicle parking shades and patio shades. The products will be warehoused in the Shelter Structure America warehouse in the Los Angeles.
About Shelter Structures America Inc.
Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures, Sunshield & SKP for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Jet/Monopitch Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures. The company has an office and warehouse in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.
Visit us at http://www.shelterstructuresamerica.com
Contact
Sean Wilson
Shelter Structures America
405 Via Chico Suite 1
Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
swilson@shelterstructuresamerica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse