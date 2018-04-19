 
Industry News





NEPTUN LED Lighting Retrofit at Kansas City Convention Center Resulted in $6.3 mln of Savings

Kansas City Convention Center retrofitted all its exhibits halls lighting by installing 850 new LED Light Fixtures. Selection of Chicago area-based NEPTUN's 400 Watt LED Highbays, Model 25400, to retrofit 1130 Watt legacy HID highbays
 
 
400 Watt LED Highbays Model 25400 to retrofit
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Kansas City Convention Center retrofitted all its exhibits halls lighting by installing 850 new LED Light Fixtures. Selection of Chicago area-based NEPTUN's 400 Watt LED Highbays, Model 25400, to retrofit 1130 Watt legacy HID highbays, proved to be an excellent choice. The difference in power draw providing whopping 64.7% in energy costs savings alone and leads to $5.97 mln savings of energy costs over 20 years of LED's service life. The new NEPTUN LED Highbays don't require service or maintenance during it's entire service life, and this results in additional maintenance labor and material savings of $343,000. The environmental benefits of this lighting retrofit are equally impressive, and equal to over 77 mln pounds of CO2 removed from atmosphere, or equal to over 67,000 cars removed from the roads. The specifications of the highbays are available at www.neptunlight.com/newsletters/201804/Product-Brochure-Neptun-LED-High-Bay-Convention-Centers.pdf

Aside from real monetary and economical savings, this LED Lighting Retrofit provides, to the Convention Center, significant additional advantages and benefits. The new LED Highbays are equipped with noise-free LED drivers, unlike the legacy HID Highbays which are made with noisy and buzzing ballasts. The noise-free new LED lighting installed, creates opportunities of new kinds of events to be hosted at the Convention Center. LED Lighting retrofit data available at http://www.neptunlight.com/products/103/1/led-custom-retrofit-kits.html


The examples are classical music concerts, or similar events. Moreover, the new NEPTUN's LED Highbays are made with state of art White Light LED sources, with Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) of 5000 K, and Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 85. This high quality of light is additionally flicker-free and glare-free, unlike the light of the legacy HID Highbays. As results of high quality of light, The Convention Center has now new ability to organize fashion design trade shows, or similar events.

About Neptun Light
Neptun Light is a leader in the manufacture of energy efficient retrofit products and light fixtures in the fields of LED, Induction, and Solar technology. We boast a highly diversified product portfolio of indoor and outdoor products. Additionally, our products span a wide range of commercial, industrial, government, and utility infrastructure applications. Neptun Light achieves its level of success through timely development of new technology that caters to a constantly evolving marketplace. Among Neptun Light's core values are continuous innovation, high quality products, a focus on energy conservation, and an uncompromised commitment to customer service. More information about Neptun products at www.neptunlight.com/products/

About Kansas City Convention Center
Kansas City Convention Center (https://kcconvention.com/venues/) is Kansas City's largest complex of multifaceted structures dedicated to meetings and conventions, sports and entertainment. It offers 388,800 square feet (36,120 m2) of column-free exhibit space on one floor, 211,000 square feet (19,600 m2) of tenant finishes, a 200,000-square-foot (20,000 m2) conference center, another 55,000 square feet (5,100 m2) of additional space on two levels, 45 meeting rooms, a 2,400-seat fine arts theater, and an arena that can seat over 10,700 people, along with a 46,450-square-foot (4,300 m2) ballroom that was scheduled for an April 2007 opening, all connected to major downtown hotels and underground parking by glass-enclosed skywalks and below-ground walkways. A unique Convention Center feature is the expansive Barney Allis Plaza, a public square ideal for outdoor receptions, festivals and concerts. More information at www.kcconvention.com (https://kcconvention.com/)

Andrew Bobel
Phone: 847.735.8330
***@neptunlight.com
