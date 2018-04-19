News By Tag
NEPTUN LED Lighting Retrofit at Kansas City Convention Center Resulted in $6.3 mln of Savings
Kansas City Convention Center retrofitted all its exhibits halls lighting by installing 850 new LED Light Fixtures. Selection of Chicago area-based NEPTUN's 400 Watt LED Highbays, Model 25400, to retrofit 1130 Watt legacy HID highbays
Aside from real monetary and economical savings, this LED Lighting Retrofit provides, to the Convention Center, significant additional advantages and benefits. The new LED Highbays are equipped with noise-free LED drivers, unlike the legacy HID Highbays which are made with noisy and buzzing ballasts. The noise-free new LED lighting installed, creates opportunities of new kinds of events to be hosted at the Convention Center. LED Lighting retrofit data available at http://www.neptunlight.com/
The examples are classical music concerts, or similar events. Moreover, the new NEPTUN's LED Highbays are made with state of art White Light LED sources, with Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) of 5000 K, and Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 85. This high quality of light is additionally flicker-free and glare-free, unlike the light of the legacy HID Highbays. As results of high quality of light, The Convention Center has now new ability to organize fashion design trade shows, or similar events.
About Neptun Light
Neptun Light is a leader in the manufacture of energy efficient retrofit products and light fixtures in the fields of LED, Induction, and Solar technology. We boast a highly diversified product portfolio of indoor and outdoor products. Additionally, our products span a wide range of commercial, industrial, government, and utility infrastructure applications. Neptun Light achieves its level of success through timely development of new technology that caters to a constantly evolving marketplace. Among Neptun Light's core values are continuous innovation, high quality products, a focus on energy conservation, and an uncompromised commitment to customer service. More information about Neptun products at www.neptunlight.com/
About Kansas City Convention Center
Kansas City Convention Center (https://kcconvention.com/
