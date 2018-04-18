News By Tag
Klassen Remodeling & Design Honored as Nationwide Customer Service Leader in Remodeling
Wisconsin remodeler receives Guildmaster Award, which recognizes select few companies across U.S. for exceptional customer service
Klassen Remodeling & Design was among 113 remodeling firms nationwide recognized by GuildQuality for delivering exceptional customer experiences. GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award since 2005 to celebrate service excellence among home builders, remodelers, and contractors.
"We are both thrilled and honored by this Guildmaster award, as it directly reflects the experiences of our clients," said Ron Klassen, CAPS, CKBR, and Lead Designer of Klassen Remodeling & Design. "We value our clients' feedback. Above all, this positive affirmation encourages us to not only maintain the high level of satisfaction we've achieved, but tofind even more ways to exceed their expectations."
GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates. In determining the companies to be recognized with the Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality considered two primary metrics: the percentage of customers who would recommend the business, and the percentage of customers who responded.
Klassen Remodeling & Design (https://www.guildquality.com/
The quality of the firm's work has recently been recognized in other venues. Klassen Remodeling & Design (https://www.klassenremodeling.com/
Founded in 1975 as Wallner Builders, Klassen Remodeling & Design offers professional, innovative home remodeling and design services for clients throughout Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. More information is available by calling (262) 754-3770, visiting www.KlassenRemodeling.com, or following the company on Facebook.
Klassen Remodeling & Design
***@lunarcommunications.us
262-754-3770
