Klassen Remodeling & Design Honored as Nationwide Customer Service Leader in Remodeling

Wisconsin remodeler receives Guildmaster Award, which recognizes select few companies across U.S. for exceptional customer service
 
 
Klassen Remodeling & Design, providing award-winning customer service
Klassen Remodeling & Design, providing award-winning customer service
 
BUTLER, Wis. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Klassen Remodeling & Design has received a 2018 Guildmaster Award for its commitment to service excellence, based on customer surveys by an independent rating agency.

Klassen Remodeling & Design was among 113 remodeling firms nationwide recognized by GuildQuality for delivering exceptional customer experiences. GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award since 2005 to celebrate service excellence among home builders, remodelers, and contractors.

"We are both thrilled and honored by this Guildmaster award, as it directly reflects the experiences of our clients," said Ron Klassen, CAPS, CKBR, and Lead Designer of Klassen Remodeling & Design. "We value our clients' feedback. Above all, this positive affirmation encourages us to not only maintain the high level of satisfaction we've achieved, but tofind even more ways to exceed their expectations."

GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates. In determining the companies to be recognized with the Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality considered two primary metrics: the percentage of customers who would recommend the business, and the percentage of customers who responded.

Klassen Remodeling & Design (https://www.guildquality.com/KlassenRemodelingandDesign) scored a 100 percent rating in 12 of the 14 categories, and above 90 percent in the other two.  In the most telling, "Would recommend," the Butler-based firm scored 100 percent.

The quality of the firm's work has recently been recognized in other venues. Klassen Remodeling & Design (https://www.klassenremodeling.com/testimonials/) won two Silver Wisconsin Remodeler Awards in 2017 from the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The firm received a "Best of Houzz 2016" award from Houzz, the leading online platform for home remodeling and design.

Founded in 1975 as Wallner Builders, Klassen Remodeling & Design offers professional, innovative home remodeling and design services for clients throughout Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. More information is available by calling (262) 754-3770, visiting www.KlassenRemodeling.com, or following the company on Facebook.

