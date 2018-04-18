UrFU Master Students to Do Internships in Leading Brazilian Enterprises

Ural Federal University is concluding cooperation agreement with Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM)

-- On April 24, 2018, Rector of UrFU Victor Koksharov and Communications Director of the Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM) Paulo Henrique Soares will sign a cooperation agreement, the main point of which will be the possibility for Master students of UrFU Institute of Public Administration and Entrepreneurship to do internships in leading Brazilian enterprises.The Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM) represents the main companies and enterprises of the mineral sector. It brings together over 130 members, directly or indirectly involved in Brazil's mineral activity. They include mining companies, employers' organizations, mineral technology, ecology, geology, equipment production, technology centers, investment banks, etc.Paulo Henrique Soares has 20 years of experience in the field of communications for, one of the largest Brazilian mining companies, which was established in 1942 and now holds the leading position in the world for iron ore and nickel extraction, with core production capacities in Minas Gerais and Para. As the Director of Communications for IBRAM, he works with all mining companies in Brazil and holds a big number of prestigious awards in the field. Paulo Henrique Soares is considered one of the top 100 most influential corporate communication experts in the world (as of 2015, 2016 and 2017).