News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Using Email and SMS Together Effectively
As a business owner, you know the importance of keeping in touch with your customers. If your marketing techniques are up to par with modern technology and proven strategy, then you will already be using SMS or email marketing.
Why Do Companies Use Both Email and SMS
Email and text marketing are two of the easiest and most effective ways to stay in touch with your customers no matter how large your contact list. They can be used for lead generation, sale conversions, and relationship building at any stage of the buyer's journey. Your customers can easily opt-in to mailing lists that automate the introduction, educate, and sales for nearly any product or service niche.
Both SMS and email marketing create easy-to-implement sales funnels for business.
What Makes SMS Different From Email
SMS marketing can be used for many of the same outcomes as email, but their varying traits separate tasks that each can be used for. Here are the distinctive communication differences between these two forms of outreach marketing.
1. Length of the Message
Email marketing is reserved for lengthy text - delivering a notable amount of information at one time. Text messages tend to be more succinct in content (160 recommended characters). Use SMS for shorter and email for longer, more involved messages.
2. Message Format
Emails contain subject lines, headers, body text, multiple images and links, and can include more than one call-to-action. SMS messages are brief, containing only a sentence or two with a single call-to-action. Use email messages for more complex formatting and SMS when you want to keep it simple.
3. Time Between Delivery and Receipt
Emails are generally opened within 24-48 hours. text messages, on the other hand, are usually instantly read (98% are opened and read within the first 3 minutes of delivery). Since SMS are read fast - and more often - than emails, leverage SMS to gather information or send urgent messages to customers.
Leveraging SMS and Email Together
Because of the difference between email and SMS marketing, there is no way to gauge one as more effective than the other, each has its own set of benefits. There are tasks that can be accomplished via email but not SMS, and vice versa. Using the pair to complement one another is an excellent approach
Generate Email List Leads with SMS
Under the new GDPR, all contact lists should require that leads opt-in to receive communications. There. are a number of ways you can go about this, one way to generate new lists is through text message: "To receive news, events and offers text XXXXX to XXXX". Visitors won't need to access your website in order to subscribe to your list.
When you want to compliment your email newsletter or promotions with SMS, you first need to understand which types of communications each channel is best suited to. Start using them together in order to acquire more customers, promote your products effectively, and gather information for your market research.
Remember GDPR is coming into effect next month (May 25th, 2018). Make sure your email and SMS marketing is compliant!!!
Sendmode (https://www.sendmode.co.uk)
Contact
Sendmode
***@sendmode.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse