April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Lockheed Martin is Title Sponsor of the 2018 Women of Color in STEM Conference

Women of Color STEM Conference and Lockheed Martin have 23-Year Partnership
 
 
BALTIMORE - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Career Communications Group, Inc., the diversity media and STEM-talent management company, today announced global aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin as the Title Sponsor of its 23rd annual Women of Color in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Conference being held October 11-13 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

"As a long-term supporter of Career Communications Group, we look forward to serving as the title sponsor for their annual Women of Color in STEM Conference in Detroit later this year," said Rainia Washington, vice president of Global Diversity & Inclusion at Lockheed Martin. "Lockheed Martin is committed to building a diverse workforce and creating an inclusive work environment. This great event provides us with an opportunity to engage thousands of talented STEM professionals who can help us engineer a better tomorrow."

"Career Communications Group has partnered with Lockheed Martin for over 20 years to help advance our mission of promoting STEM opportunities with historically underrepresented groups in STEM fields, and we're pleased to have them as the title sponsor of our upcoming Women of Color in STEM Conference," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group (CCG)."This event creates one of a few trusted communities where women are encouraged and supported in STEM, and Lockheed Martin is a great addition to our growing sponsor line-up."

According to the Women in STEM: 2017 Update report, although women fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 24 percent of STEM jobs. The 2017 Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities in Science and Engineering report shows the degree to which women and minorities from three racial and ethnic groups -- black, Hispanic and American Indian or Alaska Native -- are underrepresented in science and engineering.  Underrepresented minorities account for disproportionately smaller percentages in both S&E education and employment.

More than 5,000 students, professionals, and STEM advocates are expected to take part in the Women of Color in STEM Conference when the event kicks off in October. The Conference career fair provides an opportunity for STEM professionals to meet with prospective employers, like Lockheed Martin, trying to fill STEM positions.

In addition to Lockheed Martin serving as the Title Sponsor, the 2018 Women of Color in STEM Conference Lead Sponsors and Event Sponsors include General Motors and General Dynamics.

To learn more, visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com/

About Career Communications Group

Career Communications Group was founded more than 40 years ago with a unique mission: To promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. The people we reach provide top employers a unique opportunity to fulfill their mission of hiring America's promising talent. CCG offers inspiring magazines such as Women of Color magazine; award-winning syndicated television programs, and national conferences to reach hundreds of thousands of students and professionals who a determination to succeed and the commitment to be personally responsible for that success. Their attitude of self-empowerment creates a unique hiring environment for companies and other organizations seeking top talent to diversify and strengthen their workforce.

