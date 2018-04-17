 
Kimberly Rhodes Named New Senior Marketing & Communications Manager at Up To Par Management

 
LEXINGTON, Va. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Up to Par Management is happy to introduce Kimberly Rhodes as Senior Marketing and Communications Manager.

"I am excited to receive this opportunity to work with a team that is forward-thinking and a company that cultivates a positive work culture," said Kimberly Rhodes.

Kimberly has an extensive background in marketing and design. She was a key member of marketing at Wintergreen Resort for over nine years, as well as Marketing Director for a Nelson County brewery and restaurant. Her background in hospitality and resort marketing is a perfect fit at Up to Par where she will manage marketing for two of their hotel and restaurant properties along with a resort property.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly as our Senior Marketing Manager. Kimberly brings a tremendous amount of experience and creativity to Up To Par and Taylor Hospitality. She will be overseeing our hospitality and resort marketing for our key accounts at Bryce Resort, Robert E Lee Hotel, and Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant" said Sean Taylor, founder and CEO of Up to Par Management, LLC.

Up to Par is excited to welcome Kimberly to their team of marketing managers and they look forward to all that she has to offer.

About Up to Par Management

Up to Par Management, LLC is a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club and hospitality operations. Currently, Up to Par Management oversees operations for three golf clubs, two resort golf courses, and two hotels with restaurants. Up to Par is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. For more information, please visit http://uptoparmanagement.com

