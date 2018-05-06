News By Tag
15th Annual Cycle Flagler Set for May 6, 2018
Share this: Kick stands up will be at the Flagler Executive Airport on May 6th, 2018. #CycleFlagler2018 #CycleFlagler
"We have cyclists tell us that this is their favorite ride," said Flagler Beach Rotary President Amanda Bailey. "The sponsors and participants tell us that they feel good about supporting this event because they know that their contributions go toward doing good in our community and in the world – besides that, it's a lot of fun," Amanda added.
Last year, the post-event food was provided by the chef and some of the residents from WARM (Women Assisting Recovering Mothers), located in Bunnell. "The feedback on the food was incredible,"
Cycle Flagler will kick off at 8:00 am (with an optional 7:00 am start for Century riders) at the Flagler Executive Airport and will offer a variety of ride distances ranging from 25 – 100 miles through some of the area's most scenic roads. Registration and sponsorship opportunities for both events are available at flaglerbeachrotary.org. Day before packet pickup is Sat, May 5 from 4-6 pm at the Flagler County Executive Airport: 201 Airport Road, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
The event is expected to attract cyclists from throughout Florida and beyond. The well-established event has become a not-to-be-missed ride for both local cyclists and visitors who travel from many states to participate. The event's SAG stops are also well-known for providing top-notch food and drinks, as well as encouragement and cheer, during the ride.
About Rotary
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – Monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC and Matanzas HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, Construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, Purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, Sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, International projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America.
About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and currently has 40 members; we are part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/
