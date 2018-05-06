 
News By Tag
* Cycle Flagler
* Flagler Executive Airport
* Cycling Event Flagler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110


15th Annual Cycle Flagler Set for May 6, 2018

Share this: Kick stands up will be at the Flagler Executive Airport on May 6th, 2018. #CycleFlagler2018 #CycleFlagler
 
 
15th Annual Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary: May 6th, 2018
15th Annual Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary: May 6th, 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cycle Flagler
Flagler Executive Airport
Cycling Event Flagler

Industry:
Event

Location:
Palm Coast - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

PALM COAST, Fla. - April 15, 2018 - PRLog -- The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is excited to host their 15th Annual Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary charity event this coming May 6th, 2018. The event supports Rotary's local and international projects. The start – or 'kickstands up', as well as the post-event festivities and food, will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport. The Airport is located at 201 Airport Rd, Palm Coast.

"We have cyclists tell us that this is their favorite ride," said Flagler Beach Rotary President Amanda Bailey. "The sponsors and participants tell us that they feel good about supporting this event because they know that their contributions go toward doing good in our community and in the world – besides that, it's a lot of fun," Amanda added.

Last year, the post-event food was provided by the chef and some of the residents from WARM (Women Assisting Recovering Mothers), located in Bunnell. "The feedback on the food was incredible," said Amanda. "Everyone kept commenting about it," she added. The WARM team will once again be providing food after the event.

Cycle Flagler will kick off at 8:00 am (with an optional 7:00 am start for Century riders) at the Flagler Executive Airport and will offer a variety of ride distances ranging from 25 – 100 miles through some of the area's most scenic roads. Registration and sponsorship opportunities for both events are available at flaglerbeachrotary.org. Day before packet pickup is Sat, May 5 from 4-6 pm at the Flagler County Executive Airport: 201 Airport Road, Palm Coast, FL 32164.

The event is expected to attract cyclists from throughout Florida and beyond. The well-established event has become a not-to-be-missed ride for both local cyclists and visitors who travel from many states to participate. The event's SAG stops are also well-known for providing top-notch food and drinks, as well as encouragement and cheer, during the ride.
# # #

Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is proud to be part of Rotary International. Some of our projects are:

Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children in need
Project Share food distribution – Monthly groceries for 300 families
Take Stock in Children Scholarships
Supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym
Construction of the new fitness trail around the Bunnell fields
Purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County
Sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade
International projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting water projects in South America, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a mammogram machine for an under-served indigenous community in South America.
Organizing the Flagler Beach July 4th and Christmas parades.

About Rotary
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – Monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC and Matanzas  HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, Construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, Purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, Sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, International projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America.

About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and currently has 40 members; we are part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/flaglerbeachrotary/.

Contact
Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Source:Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
Email:***@marketing2go.biz Email Verified
Tags:Cycle Flagler, Flagler Executive Airport, Cycling Event Flagler
Industry:Event
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share