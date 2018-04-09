TallGrass spa launches private label line of cannabidiol (CBD) products

Therapeutic-grade CBD products put TallGrass in the forefront of wellness care as the spa continues to innovate with a Meditation Room, Top Workplaces Honors, Mother's Day/May Day Celebration, and Online Booking

The Meditation Room at TallGrass

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Cbd

• Spa

• Wellness Industry:

• Lifestyle Location:

• Evergreen - Colorado - US Subject:

• Products

Contact

Denise Robert

***@deniserobert.com Denise Robert

End

-- The wellness community is all abuzz about the use of cannabis-derived products for therapy and beauty, but consumers shouldn't plan on getting high. Cannabidiol (CBD) remedies made from non-psychoactive, non-intoxicating components of the cannabis plant are gaining widespread acceptance among practitioners of physical therapy, chiropractic, holistic health, fitness, sports medicine, and salons and spas, like TallGrass Aveda Spa and Salon in Evergreen, Colorado.After a successful foray into sales of CBD products earlier this year, TallGrass announces the launch of its own private label line of therapeutic-grade CBD salves, soaking salts, sprays, tinctures, lip balms, bath bombs, and bottled water."CBD deep rub has become the top selling product in our spa," says TallGrass owner Gail Sharp. "As the word gets out and CBD products become more and more well known, people are finding out how powerful they are."Although rigorous clinical studies are still needed to evaluate the use of CBD on a long list of physical and emotional conditions, pre-clinical studies have shown CBD to have therapeutic effects that may be useful for pain relief, anti-inflammation, and anti-anxiety properties, to name just a few conditions being explored by researchers, according to Nora D. Volkow, Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse.The TallGrass CBD product line is sourced locally from Ambary Gardens in Kittredge CO, an organic hemp grower who employs sustainable practices and high standards for safety and potency. TallGrass's rubs, salves, and skin silks are recommended for their warming, cooling, soothing, softening, or misting effects. With prices ranging from $8 to $65, TallGrass CBDs are available at the spa at 997 Upper Bear Creek Road in Evergreen and next month will become available for sale online through the website at www.TallGrassSpa.com.TallGrass has added a Meditation Room to the options for guests who want to experience tranquility while at the spa. Unlike the TallGrass Quiet Room where soft conversation among guests is welcome, the Meditation Room is reserved for absolute silence. It's a place where guests can reconnect, restore, and revitalize in a tech-free, screen-free zone. No phones. No laptops. No noise."This is a gift we want to give to our guests," says owner Gail Sharp. "If other areas of the spa are not quiet enough for them, the Meditation Room is the perfect spot to find peace and stillness."Along with complete silence, comfy chairs and a relaxing fireplace glow, guests find suggestion cards offering advice on a variety of meditation styles that can be practiced in three to five minutes, including breath work, rad roller, mantra, affirmation, candle gazing, and opening energy centers.For the fourth year, TallGrass will be honored with the Top Workplaces award by The Denver Post; the announcement will be made in the newspaper's April 20 edition. Based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, the award recognizes TallGrass's workplace culture in categories that surveyors describe as "alignment, execution, and connection.""This is a very big deal for us," says TallGrass owner Gail Sharp." It's more than just another plaque on the wall and it's certainly not a designation that can be bought. This award relies on candid feedback from our staff."TallGrass has been honored with the Top Workplaces award in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.TallGrass celebrates May Day with a gift certificate event just in time for Mother's Day giving. Everyone who visits TallGrass in person on Tuesday, May 1, and purchases a TallGrass gift certificate valued at $200 or more receives a travel-friendly Eminence Starter Set valued at $58, or they may choose an additional $20 gift certificate.Two kinds of Eminence Starter Sets are available – Bright Skin or Firm Skin – and each includes a one-month supply of organic products designed to treat specific skin types and concerns.TallGrass has added an online booking feature to its website, making it easy for guests to secure spa appointments at any time of day or night, for almost any service, and with the service provider of their choice.TallGrass's idyllic location in a peaceful mountain valley made it difficult to transmit the data needed to operate an online booking feature. But, once increased bandwidth became a reality, online booking followed."It's really a thrill for us," says owner Gail Sharp. "Within hours of announcing that online booking was available, we booked five reservations."Celebrating its 23rdanniversary in 2018, TallGrass is a full service day spa and salon located on the banks of Upper Bear Creek, in a beautiful mountain meadow, just 45 minutes from downtown Denver. It offers a complete menu of massage, skincare, hair and nail services, along with catered lunches and boutique shopping.In addition to its own private label line of therapeutic-grade Cannabidiol (CBD) products, TallGrass features organic and natural products from Aveda, Eminence and Jane Iredale, all companies that are committed to producing wellness and beauty products that are cruelty-free, are certified organic wherever possible, and are as good for the consumer as they are for the environment.With a mission "to awe and inspire," TallGrass is the winner of numerous awards and recognitions, including four Top Workplaces awards, countless Top Spa designations, and several Top Women-Owned Business honors. The TallGrass philanthropy program sends care packages to troops in the Middle East, supports animal rescue efforts, organizes and underwrites a holiday party for underprivileged children, fundraises for environmental organizations, and donates to auctions of local charitable organizations.For more information, please contact TallGrass at:TallGrass Aveda Spa and Salon997 Upper Bear Creek RoadEvergreen CO 80439303-670-4444