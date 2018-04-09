News By Tag
The Confidence Factor for Women presents The Pricing Mastery for Women
A 2 Day Virtual Training Designed For Women Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Business Owners and More.
"Our mission is to give women the tools to close the wealth gap that often affects women owned business. We start businesses at an alarming rate, yet less than 40% are solvent or less than 30% surpass the million dollar mark within the first 5 years," says Carol Sankar, founder of the Confidence Factor for Women. "I am committed to closing the gap and creating more value in the market so women can become more competitive."
The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on diversity and inclusion initiatives for women in c-level leadership and high performance business models. Their work has been featured in the Huffington Post, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine, Forbes and more. In addition, The Confidence Factor has been the trusted keynote presentation and advisor for organizations such as Women in Government, San Jose State University, SHRM, Inc. Women, TEDx, and more.
The Pricing Mastery for Women will be hosted live on May 7-8th, 2018 and features live Q&A directly with Carol. She will go through all of the steps to increase credibility and raise your prices to become market comparable.
To enroll, visit http://www.increaseyourask.com/
About Carol Sankar: Mrs.Sankar is the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership, a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women in the c-suite.Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, The Today Show, Inc., Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, and more. Visit www.carolsankar.com
