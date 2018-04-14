Mona Clayton, RN And The Los Angeles Housing Authority Join Forces For The Recruitment Of Nurses

Residents of Watts, CA to Gain Inspiration to "Walk the Red Carpet" to A Future Nursing Career

-- "The Nurses Pub Foundation" will be hosting a nurse recruiting seminar, "Walking the Red Carpet to A Successful Nursing Career" from12–4 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the "Old Library" at 1510 East Central Avenue. Admission is free for students and housing community residents as well as local WorkSource career center students. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.A resident straight outta Watts, California, Mona Clayton, RN and CEO of "The Nurses PubTM", has had a vision to recruit single mothers into the nursing workforce, and in particular minorities from lower socioeconomic communities such as South Central Los Angeles. Mona Clayton's campaign of recruiting 100,000 future nursing students has been proven that it is not that far-fetched, and has global reach with students in Narobi, Ghana and Jamaica in addition to the United States."With the Los Angeles Housing Authority, Work Source (Watts/LA) and other seasoned nursing professionals joining forces for the launching of this historical community event, the focus on motivating and inspiring residents from the local housing community, high schools and Work Source candidates will be phenomenal. This event will prove to transition the lives of many that never thought that becoming a nursing professional is possible," Clayton said. "Celebrity stand-up comedian,Taquita Love, who is also passionate about her role as a pediatric oncology and research nurse, will be performing at the event. Love has been featured on "Funny or Die" and "Laughs" on Fox."The event will also include a panel discussion and Q&A session from seasoned nursing professionals. "What I feel is very important are the skills required to gain employment and the knowledge needed to perform in the workplace. Our seminar will provide tools for success regarding human resource strategies,"Clayton said."Individuals interested in attending this event may register for this event at www.thenursespub.org. Click on upcoming events for registration link and additional information. For an interview with Ms. Clayton or additional information contact Eboni Pace', PR manager at nursesroc6@gmail.com or call562-537-1646.