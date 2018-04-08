News By Tag
MedResults Network Announces Marketing Partnership with Sientra® for BIOCORNEUM®
This week, MedResults Network is very pleased to announce a marketing partnership with Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company.
B.J. Scheessele, Vice President of Marketing at Sientra, said, "Scar management is an important consideration for surgeons and their patients following many types of procedures. BIOCORNEUM provides patients with a quick-drying, simple to use treatment with efficacy that is backed by strong data across 16 clinical studies. We're delighted to provide MedResults Members access to this unique technology and look forward to expanding our presence in the aesthetic medical space through our national partnership with MedResults Network."
Jeff Routledge, President and Chief Executive Officer of MedResults Network commented, "We are very excited and grateful to partner with Sientra, a premier medical aesthetics company. Through our due diligence, which includes speaking extensively with our Members, we are predicting that utilization of BIOCORNEUM will extend well beyond our 600+ plastic surgery practice Members. Interest and excitement is also high within our 400+ dermatology practice and 1,400 med spa Members as well."
About MedResults Network
MedResults Network is an organization based on saving aesthetic providers time and money. Using the buying power of over 3,000 Members, MedResults has negotiated with over 50+ national vendors to bring aesthetic providers discounts and rebates on the products and services they use daily. MedResults Network is the only national buying group that offers membership to benefits at no cost to Members, with no risk, and with the opportunity for Members to continue purchasing directly from their preferred manufacturers and distributors. Join for free today at http://www.medresultsnetwork.com/
About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company committed to making a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem and restoring their confidence. The Company was founded to provide greater choice to board-certified plastic surgeons and patients in need of medical aesthetics products. The Company has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders exclusively to board-certified and board-admissible plastic surgeons and tailors its customer service offerings to their specific needs. The Company also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products including BIOCORNEUM, the professional choice in scar management, and miraDry, the only FDA-cleared device to reduce underarm sweat, odor and permanently reduce hair of all colors.
Contact
Caralina Wigfield
***@medresultsnetwork.com
