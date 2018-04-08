News By Tag
CFTE releases free online course to understand GDPR
Fully applicable as of May 25th, 2018, the GDPR raises the bar for the protection of personal data of individuals in the European Union. The scope of the regulation is far-reaching, as it not only targets EU-based companies but in certain cases, organizations based outside of EU borders may be affected as well. Most importantly, the GDPR empowers data protection authorities to impose fines of up to EUR 20 million or 4% of an organization's worldwide turnover, whichever is greater, for certain breaches.
CFTE has developed this course to provide businesses with some basic tools to navigate the complexities of the GDPR. As a London-based Fintech education platform, CFTE seeks to use its expertise on the financial industry to demystify the regulation, highlight its main concepts, and more broadly familiarize those impacted by the GDPR with the new rules. On this occasion, CFTE will offer the GDPR course free of charge with the objective of reaching a large audience.
Laura Leanca, an experienced technology and privacy lawyer, will walk viewers through the key concepts of the GDPR and most important takeaways. To add a practical note to the course, Nicolas Tonnard, CFTE's head of operations, will introduce a hypothetical case study as a basis for further discussions on how the GDPR works in practice.
CFTE's Co-Founder Tram Anh Nguyen notes that in the current financial environment, characterized by growing awareness of how personal online data is acquired and distributed, this course is likely to provide high value to digitally-oriented businesses. Both individuals and corporations are placing greater emphasis on the importance of proper data management, and with the GDPR soon approaching, it is an ideal opportunity to reformulate data collection and usage strategies so that they more effectively benefit all relevant parties.
To learn more about the course and its curriculum, and register for free, visit http://www.cfte.education/
Disclaimer:
The CFTE GDPR course is for information purposes only and does not provide legal advice. Should you require legal advice on the GDPR, please seek specialist advice.
Notes to editors
For further information or interview requests, please contact our press office: Sonoo Dhar on Sonoo@cfte.education
About CFTE
CFTE is an education platform supported by senior leaders from the largest institutions, startups and universities. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance and technologists to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. For more information, seehttp://www.cfte.education
Contact
Sonoo Dhar
***@cft.education
