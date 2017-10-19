News By Tag
"Innovation Culture" at the Centre of Partnership Between CFTE and Lightbulb Capital
Earlier this month, CFTE launched its first digital Fintech Foundation course "Around FinTech in 8 hours" designed to help individuals working in financial services to understand the impact of technology on finance. The course is delivered by 20 Fintech CEOs, heads of innovation and investors.
The first joint initiative between CFTE and Lightbulb Capital will focus on a subject at the core of any innovation activity: Innovation Culture. Although useful methodologies like Design Thinking or Agile are very important, even if new technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence are critical, culture is the priority to achieve successful innovation, it's the underlying base layer that all too often gets forgotten but makes all the difference.
On the partnership with Lightbulb Capital, CFTE's Co-founder, Tram Anh Nguyen, said, "We want our learners to benefit from the best organisations in the world. Daniel and his team have an extensive background in innovation within some of the largest financial institutions. They have a first-hand experience in Innovation Culture Management, and we are looking forward to working with them on this topic."
"I am very excited that we can partner with Tram Anh's team at CFTE to achieve our joint goal of education at scale in the wcj field of Innovation in Finance" says Daniel Liebau, Founder of Lightbulb Capital. Derek Ariss, ex-Head of Innovation at Lendlease, now senior advisor at Lightbulb Capital, will lead related efforts.
Innovation Culture is the first area of collaboration between the two organisations but more are planned. Subjects like "Design Thinking", "Innovation in Financial Markets" amongst others are also on the joint roadmap.
About Lightbulb Capital
Lightbulb Capital is an Innovation Research & Advisory firm with offices in Hong Kong as well as Singapore. We conduct and apply leading research to create new financial products. We help financial services firms innovate –from organizing governance structures that promote curiosity and design thinking to delivering novel business ideas and identifying suitable Fintech partners. We help to create awareness and adoption of innovation in finance through education. We support the development of the Fintech community by selectively investing in early stage, scalable, high-growth companies. For more information please visit: https://www.lightbulbcap.com/
About CFTE
CFTE is an education platform supported by senior leaders from the largest institutions, startups and universities. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance and technologists to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies.
For more information on their latest course, Around Fintech in 8 Hours, please visit http://aroundfintech.cfte.education/
Contact
Aliasgar Makda
***@cfte.education
