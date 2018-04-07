News By Tag
Reinventing Healthcare: Prolific Healthcare Solutions Promised by OSP LABS
OSP LABS, an emerging leader in bespoke software, next-generation services, and technology consulting, today announced its entry to the healthcare market.
Together with knowledge and experience, OSP Labs is creating tailor-made tech-driven solutions for healthcare providers, medical clearinghouses, payers, Medicaid & Medicare programs, and life sciences designated businesses.
OSP Labs offers technology services such as HIPAA-compliant software development, digital health applications, web and mobile process-specific portal, wearable and IoT apps, data interoperability and compliance services backed by AWS-cloud consulting and hosting.
OSP Labs boosts 150+ in-house team of software developers with proven expertise in HIPAA and HL7 solution development.
"We're excited to join the revolution in healthcare transformation. We're keen to shift the gear in the care delivery by helping companies strengthen their operations and solution with technology. The mission is not limited to one specific problem area, we are taking healthcare challenges as a whole," said Riken Shah, CEO of OSP Labs.
OSP Labs is also a member of HIMSS organization making a perfect entry to enhance the vibrant ecosystem of health domain.
About OSP Labs: https://www.osplabs.com/
OSP Labs is a dedicated software company working on ambitious projects in the healthcare industry. With proven expertise and compliance knowledge, we help clients solve the complex challenges of delivering better and optimal care to everyone in the United States. We're supporting healthcare providers, care networks, FQHCs, payers, government-Medicaid & Medicare insurers, and billing companies with process-driven solutions. We help our clients solve the problem with the right methodology and technology. We are healthcare domain experts with experience in Microsoft, AWS, and HIPAA solution. With innovators working in India, Maryland, and San Diego, we are different from our competitors by the knowledge, experience, and engineering skills across technologies that we apply to every project we undertake.
saurabh@osplabs.com
4106953687
