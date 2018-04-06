 
Industry News





Fernando Moreno Joins the SOAR Performance Group Team

New Practice Leader Expands Global Sales Capabilities at SOAR
 
 
Fernando Moreno Joins the SOAR Performance Group Team
Fernando Moreno Joins the SOAR Performance Group Team
 
ATLANTA - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Fernando Moreno brings to his association with SOAR Performance Group an extensive level of knowledge and experience in business management. He has proven his leadership by leading global sales, business development, sales enablement and strategic initiatives in top corporate companies. Fernando developed strong multi-country/multicultural experience in USA, Europe, Canada, China and Latin America.

As head of regional sales for one of the largest global technology companies, Fernando was dedicated to sales transformation and enablement, designing new go-to-market models to align corporate strategies and initiatives with sales execution.  He has been a true "change agent" by very effectively aligning objectives and engaging key players to execute transformations.

Fernando has led several key transformation projects that had a profound impact in the company's operating model such as a complete re-design of the coverage and organization model in the Americas region, reaching $1.4B business, and new end-to-end new customer acquisition strategy, attaining 200% growth. At Hewlett Packard, he was distinguished with the highest sales awards, Presidents Club, Achievers Club, where he performed his roles as a senior sales director in Americas and Europe.

Fernando has recently worked on the go-to-market strategy for the separation of a $100 billion technology conglomerate into independent hardware, software and services businesses.

"We are very much excited to have Fernando a part of the SOAR team. His global business management experience will aid as we continue to advise a pool of diverse clients and further accelerate expansion into new vertical markets", says Charlie Thackston, President and co-founder of SOAR Performance Group.

To learn more about other members of the team at SOAR Performance Group, go to http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/our-team/

About SOAR Performance Group (http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/)

SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. We accelerate results for our clients through the development and execution of new sales and go-to-market strategies. Clients achieve success through a unique process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.

Matt Piekutowski
***@soarperformancegroup.com
Email:***@soarperformancegroup.com Email Verified
