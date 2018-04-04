News By Tag
ApplicantStack achieves Multiple Awards in G2 Crowd's Recent Reports
• ApplicantStack (https://www.applicantstack.com/)
"We are honored and very excited to be recognized by our customers for both – Applicant Tracking and Employee Onboarding Systems." Said Nathan Shackles, founder and CEO of ApplicantStack. "We continue to strive to deliver the best product and support to our customers."
Reviews from Our Customers
We're happy for the recognition but even happier to hear what our customers had to say:
"Applicant Stack is so helpful."
"It is a great system to track applicants for all our open positions. We are a large program and often have multiple opening at a time."
"ApplicantStack is the best way for tracking applicants, jobs, potential client statuses, etc."
"You have the flexibility to adjust ApplicantStack to work the way you need as well as their customer support to assist with any problems which are few and far between."
"ApplicantStack is super intuitive and easy to use."
"They've made some great upgrades lately that have really enhanced the user interface and look of the product!"
"Cost affordable. Easy to use."
"Job boards partnered with AS. Quick & helpful support from the Customer Service team."
ApplicantStack achieved high rankings on multiple awards and reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in both the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Employee Onboarding Systems categories. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.
"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."
Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of ApplicantStack)
About ApplicantStack
About ApplicantStack

ApplicantStack
We spent our careers in human resources, bogged down with paperwork and craving more time and resources. Our goal is to provide organizations the tool we always wish we had. We created ApplicantStack, a simple, gets-the-job-done applicant tracking system.
We offer a 15-day free trial so you can experience this award-winning system for yourself!
Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook
About G2 Crowd
About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd
Contact
Jennifer Grill
***@applicantstack.net
(919) 508-6159
End
