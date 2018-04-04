 
ApplicantStack achieves Multiple Awards in G2 Crowd's Recent Reports

 
 
ApplicantStack named as a Leader in applicant tracking and onboarding systems
CARY, N.C. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website, recently released its reports for Spring 2018.  ApplicantStack was featured on multiple reports and achieved the following awards based on the responses of real users:

• ApplicantStack (https://www.applicantstack.com/) named Leader in both the Overall Applicant Tracking System (https://www.g2crowd.com/categories/applicant-tracking-system-ats) Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for Spring 2018
• ApplicantStack (https://www.applicantstack.com/) named Leader in the Onboarding Software (https://www.g2crowd.com/categories/onboarding) 2018 Grid Report

"We are honored and very excited to be recognized by our customers for both – Applicant Tracking and Employee Onboarding Systems." Said Nathan Shackles, founder and CEO of ApplicantStack.  "We continue to strive to deliver the best product and support to our customers."

Reviews from Our Customers

We're happy for the recognition but even happier to hear what our customers had to say:

"Applicant Stack is so helpful."

"It is a great system to track applicants for all our open positions. We are a large program and often have multiple opening at a time."

"ApplicantStack is the best way for tracking applicants, jobs, potential client statuses, etc."

"You have the flexibility to adjust ApplicantStack to work the way you need as well as their customer support to assist with any problems which are few and far between."

"ApplicantStack is super intuitive and easy to use."

"They've made some great upgrades lately that have really enhanced the user interface and look of the product!"

"Cost affordable. Easy to use."

"Job boards partnered with AS. Quick & helpful support from the Customer Service team."

ApplicantStack achieved high rankings on multiple awards and reports by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in both the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Employee Onboarding Systems categories. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of ApplicantStack) on G2 Crowd's ApplicantStack review (https://www.g2crowd.com/products/applicantstack/reviews) page!

About ApplicantStack

ApplicantStack (https://www.applicantstack.com/): the affordable, easy-to-use, full-featured recruiting and onboarding system trusted by 2,500+ companies since 2009 to automate and streamline their recruiting and onboarding process.

We spent our careers in human resources, bogged down with paperwork and craving more time and resources. Our goal is to provide organizations the tool we always wish we had. We created ApplicantStack, a simple, gets-the-job-done software that has everything you need and nothing you don't. It's not another thing to manage, but the tool that helps you manage your day.

We offer a 15-day free trial so you can experience this award-winning system for yourself! Visit us here (https://www.applicantstack.com/free-trial-landing-pr/)!

Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/applicantstack) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/674969/).

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd (https://www.g2crowd.com/), the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 388,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com (https://www.g2crowd.com/).

