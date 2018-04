Colorado Wedding Photographer Shea McGrath Attends 2018 St. Louis ShutterFest Conference

Denver based photographer Shea McGrath returns home inspired after attending the annual St. Louis ShutterFest Conference

-- Shea McGrath Photography recently attended ShutterFest 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri on April 3and 4. Shea has been honing her photography skills extensively for many years and was very grateful for the opportunity to attend the conference, returning home inspired and eager to apply much of her new knowledge. McGrath Shared, "The experience was a huge eye opener to aspects of the industry that I had either not previously explored or needed to brush up on. Classes like "Extreme OCF" and "Engaging Engagement Sessions" offered amazing tips and tricks that I am looking forward to applying to my own work." In addition, Shea met many incredible industry leading professionals offering in-person instruction and one-on-one advice.About ShutterFest:ShutterFest is a 2-day conference, organized by Sal Cincotta, that took place at Union Station in St. Louis. The conference featured a wide variety of topics offered in an uncommon format that encouraged individual photographers to make the experience their own. Participants engaged as much or as little as they wished in the topics they felt were most important for them while building lasting professional relationships and friendships. It was a welcomed opportunity for those photographers that wished to build or grow their businesses.About Shea McGrath Photography:Shea McGrath Photography is a Colorado Wedding Photographer who is developing a reputation as an intuitive and kinesthetic photographic artist. McGrath specializes in wedding photography, although she does family sessions, maternity, and headshots as well. According to McGrath, "What started as a hobby and avocation in college has quickly turned into a passion and profession. Being invited to be part of those special moments in people's lives is joyful and allows me to capture happiness. Couples feel comfortable and have lots of fun during a photo session. Many clients have shared they had so much fun during the session, they forgot there was a camera around."McGrath, has extensively travelled Eastern and Western Europe, including Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Iceland and Turkey. McGrath, who is bilingual in Spanish, resided in Madrid, Spain where she started her photography business.Shea McGrath Photography ( www.sheamcgrath.com ) is a professional photography company based in Denver, Colorado, specializing in wedding photography. Her work style is quickly gaining attention for family photos, maternity photos, and professional headshots as well. McGrath has now been recognized worldwide as a wedding and portrait photographer for over a decade. Follow Shea McGrath Photography on Instagram @sheamcgrathphotography or on Facebook at facebook.com/sheamcgrathphotography ( https://www.facebook.com/ sheamcgrathphotography ).