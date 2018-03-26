News By Tag
Colorado Wedding Photographer Shea McGrath Scheduled to Attend 2018 St. Louis ShutterFest Conference
In an ongoing effort to become Colorado's top wedding photographer, Denver based photographer Shea McGrath will attend the annual St. Louis ShutterFest Conference in April to continue developing her industry leading skills
About ShutterFest:
ShutterFest is a 2-day conference, organized by Sal Cincotta, taking place at Union Station in St. Louis. The conference features a wide variety of topics offered in an uncommon format that encourages individual photographers to make the experience their own. Participants engage as much or as little as they like in the topics they feel are most important for them while building lasting professional relationships and friendships. It is a welcomed opportunity for those photographers that wish to build or grow their businesses.
About Shea McGrath Photography:
Shea McGrath Photography is a Colorado Wedding Photographer who is developing a reputation as an intuitive and kinesthetic photographic artist. McGrath specializes in wedding photography, although she does family sessions, maternity, and headshots as well. According to McGrath, "What started as a hobby and avocation in college has quickly turned into a passion and profession. Being invited to be part of those special moments in people's lives is joyful and allows me to capture happiness. Couples feel comfortable and have lots of fun during a photo session. Many clients have shared they had so much fun during the session, they forgot there was a camera around."
McGrath, has extensively travelled Eastern and Western Europe, including Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Iceland and Turkey. McGrath, who is bilingual in Spanish, resided in Madrid, Spain where she started her photography business.
Shea McGrath Photography (www.sheamcgrath.com) is a professional photography company based in Denver, Colorado, specializing in wedding photography. Her work style is quickly gaining attention for family photos, maternity photos, and professional headshots as well. McGrath has now been recognized worldwide as a wedding and portrait photographer for over a decade. Follow Shea McGrath Photography on Instagram @sheamcgrathphotography or on Facebook at facebook.com/
