Shea McGrath Photography Named Finalist in 2018 Shoot and Share Contest
Colorado Wedding Photographer Shea McGrath Named Finalist in 2018 Shoot and Share Contest for Third Consecutive Year
About Shoot and Share:
Shoot and Share allows photographers from all over the world to share their work and inspire others. By sharing the best shots, the organization can congratulate those who are doing an amazing job and encourage others to continue. The Shoot & Share Photo Contest is unique because it's all about the photos. It is not about one photographer's popularity or the ability to rally social media for votes.
About Shea McGrath Photography:
Shea McGrath Photography is a Colorado Wedding Photographer who is developing a reputation as an intuitive and kinesthetic photographic artist. McGrath specializes in wedding photography, although she does family sessions, maternity, and headshots as well. According to McGrath, "What started as a hobby and avocation in college has quickly turned into a passion and profession. Being invited to be part of those special moments in people's lives is joyful and allows me to capture happiness. Couples feel comfortable and have lots of fun during a photo session. Many clients have shared they had so much fun during the session, they forgot there was a camera around."
McGrath, has extensively travelled Eastern and Western Europe, including Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Iceland and Turkey. McGrath, who is bilingual in Spanish, resided in Madrid, Spain where she started her photography business.
Shea McGrath Photography (www.sheamcgrath.com) is a professional photography company based in Denver, Colorado, specializing in wedding photography. Her work style is quickly gaining attention for family photos, maternity photos, and professional headshots as well. McGrath has now been recognized worldwide as a wedding and portrait photographer for over a decade. Follow Shea McGrath Photography on Instagram @sheamcgrathphotography or on Facebook at facebook.com/
Shea McGrath Photography
***@sheamcgrath.com
