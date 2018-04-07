News By Tag
Benutech's, Title Toolbox, Introduces Cutting Edge Technology: Need a Property Profile? Ask Alexa
Real Estate research and data system Title Toolbox is the 1st in the industry to utilize Amazon's Alexa Voice Service (AVS) to deliver property profile data.
Title Toolbox recently released upgraded features, as a software platform, which includes: Live Farms, Nationwide Data, Property Reports, Geographical Searches, Real Property Documents, Turnover Rates (Tract Utility) and Branding. Now, with the integration of Amazon's Alexa technology, it simplifies, automates and speeds up the property profile process with voice activation. Here is how it works:
1. Sign Up on Title Toolbox: Several Title Companies have established accounts already set up with Title Toolbox, Alexa is part of the package. Ask your Title Company or Rep if they have an account.
2. Ask Alexa to open Title Toolbox: Alexa will respond with "What is the property address I can help you with?"
3. State a Property Address: 1234 Main Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
4. Alexa Will Provide: Property Value, current owner, purchase date, beds, baths, type of property, date sold and amount, 1st owner, owner occupied, vesting property, % improved value, tax area and more. Alexa will ask you if you would like a complete property profile emailed to your registered email. It's that simple!
5. Click on The Following Link's to View a Demo: https://app.frame.io/
The integration of Amazon's Alexa in Title Toolbox will not only make Title and Real Estate research/data tasks easier, more accessible and faster, and it will also reduce costs to achieve a better ROI. The mere fact that you do not need a computer to get instant property information allows those with limited technology skills the ability to obtain the data they need quickly hassle free and remain competitive.
"The addition of the Alexa Voice Service in this already innovative and powerful system positions Benutech's Title Toolbox years ahead of the competition, and it is on the verge of changing the Data Industry. Very impressive!" States, Ralph Marotti, Director of Business Development for Benutech, Inc.
Data and property research information is crucial for Real Estate professionals to grow their business, save time and receive the best returns on their investments. By offering Amazon's Alexa Voice via Title Toolbox, the Title or Real Estate Professional has the comfort of getting quick, accurate property data without a lot of invested time and training.
About Benutech, Inc.
Benutech, Inc. was founded in 2010 with the commitment and dedication to revolutionizing the Real Estate industry through the creation and implementation of the most advanced and intuitive technological platforms in the industry. Benutech, Inc. offers a sharp and unparalleled approach to providing the industry with both innovative technology and elegant data solutions. We take on the viewpoint of our clients and their needs and from there, we build the tools needed to grow the most streamlined, efficient, and productive business model available.
For more information, please contact Ralph Marotti, 951-310-7512, rmarotti@benutech.com
