HousingWire Selects Benutech For The Fifth Consecutive Year As 2017 Top 100 Real Estate Tech List
Benutech, Inc., creator of lead generation software ReboGateway, is again recognized in HousingWire's annual leading technology innovators list
Per HousingWire, "The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,"
HousingWire viewed the following criteria to apply for inclusion to the HW TECH100™:
• Offer technology and/or software that focuses on or enables one or more of the following industry sectors: residential mortgage lending, residential mortgage servicing, residential mortgage investments, or real estate.
• The technology and/or software must be available to 3rd party users and/or actively marketed and sold to 3rd parties for use: this means pure play dot-coms are eligible, along with software development companies. Companies developing proprietary, in-house technology are not eligible.
• The technology must be available in-market at time of application:
• Technology may be B2B (business-to-
ReboGateway was selected in the category of Real Estate Technology "Lending, Real Estate". "Designed for real estate agents and lenders, Benutech created a solution that identifies the reasons why homeowners sell, or life events, and matches those events to a specific property. This allows real estate agents to identify homeowners that may have a reason to sell, allowing agents to market to that home.
The solution, ReboGateway, adds new life events, including bankruptcies, affidavits of death and evictions, to its current events: divorce, probate, mortgage default, tax default, for sale by owner, estate sales, empty nester and notices of lis pendens."
ReboGateway, which was launched in 2010 in southern California, is available in most major metropolitan areas nationwide. Besides providing easy access to a variety of sources of data on properties and the local real estate market, ReboGateway integrates that data with information about "life events" to enable agents and investors to focus their efforts on homes that are more likely to sell.
In response to Benutech's inclusion on HousingWire's HW TECH100™ list of top real estate technology solutions, Brian Fox, VP of Business Development for Benutech, Inc. said, "We are extremely excited about being included for a 5th consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 – 2017. As HousingWire's Ben Lane stated, they received a record number of applicants for this year's Tech 100, so to be included again, is quite an honor. We would like to thank HousingWire for establishing and maintaining the Tech 100 awards each year. We work hard year-round to innovate and create the best data products in the real estate / lending industry for our customers and partners – so to be included on this list of honorees is something we very much respect and are proud to be a part of."
About Benutech, Inc.
Benutech, Inc. was founded in 2010 with the commitment and dedication to revolutionizing the Real Estate industry through the creation and implementation of the most advanced and intuitive technological platforms in the industry. These innovative platforms include ReboGateway for lead generation and data solutions, ReboCollab for paperless transaction management, and TitleToolbox for farming searches. By taking on the viewpoint of our clients and their needs, Benutech can build the tools needed to grow the most streamlined, efficient, and productive business model available.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/
For more information, please contact Brian Fox, 714-580-8099, brian@benutech.com
ReboGateway – http://www.rebogateway.com
