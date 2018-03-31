 
Sequoia West Properties and Team Aziz to Hold Open House

 
 
3026-oriente-dr-011_web
3026-oriente-dr-011_web
 
SAN DIEGO - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Sequoia West Properties will hold an open house on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Sonia Aziz Real Estate Broker of Upstart Residential and her team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information for interested parties.

Sequoia West Properties invites you to enjoy FREE Tacos and Drinks in order to promote the reveal of our newly renovated Vista property at 3026 Oriente Drive Vista, California 92084.

At this Open House event, you'll be able to preview this amazing recently remodeled Vista home. This move-in ready home makes it easy to picture yourself living in this 1,839 square foot home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths that sits on a large 21,000 square foot lot.

Once you arrive you will see how spacious the bedrooms are, experience the expansive views, and even enjoy the garage-size deck connected to the master bedroom.

Enjoy tacos & drinks & experience what it would be like to entertain guests with the larger deck and view the spacious backyard as well as enjoy the beautiful Vista Sunsets in the evenings!

If you are in the market to purchase your first or forever home or if you are a Realtor who is looking for the perfect Vista Dream Home for your clients join us for this Open House event. You won't regret it.

"We are super stoked to welcome everyone to this gorgeous home! We'll have tacos, drinks, views, music, and nothing but great vibes in this picturesque Vista fortress!" -Team Azizi

The open house will take place at 3026 Oriente Drive Vista, CA 92084. Parking will be available on the street for public use. Please RSVP and further information can be found athttp://www.sequoiawestproperties.com/3026orientedrive.

Sequoia West Properties was founded by Non-Jerk Real Estate Investors. If you are looking to sell your home or if you are a real estate agent looking to get your home sold quick, contact us today. We buy 10-15 properties in the San Diego County every month. We provide homeowners a fair offer on their home with no hassles, fast closings and you won't have to worry about fixing or cleaning up the home. You'll find that our approach to real estate investing is very effective. With our experienced staff, we have developed a system that provides high-quality renovations, and high standards. Our mission is to renew and revitalize the communities we work in through the San Diego County.

