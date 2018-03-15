Groundbreaking Changes Come to Tulsa's Addiction Treatment Industry

Next month, Oklahoma's second-largest city will be implementing a groundbreaking approach to its addiction treatment industry.

-- Tulsa is implementing a groundbreaking new approach to its addiction treatment industry.Next month, a new facility will offer addiction treatment services to individuals in Oklahoma's second-largest city who were detained for public intoxication or related issues and don't have a history of criminal offenses.The addiction treatment facility will be called the Sobering Center and will be constructed where a drug rehab facility the — called the 12&12 — has been providing recovery services.Employees of the 12&12 said they will be offering addiction treatment services to the people who have a substance use disorder or a combination of both an addiction and a mental illness.The 12&12 will be granted $250,000 in funding from the city of Tulsa throughout this year. The money will be used to pay for the operation of the Sobering Center, which will also be supported by private donations from local residents and organizations.The center is an attempt from city officials to not only offer appropriate care to the people who need it but to also lower the overall costs associated with addiction treatment and substance abuse within the local criminal justice system.The Sobering Center will only allow patients who were referred by Tulsa Police Department to enter the facility and those who qualify will be granted immediate access to addiction treatment and other related services.Representatives of the local police department have stated that their police officers encourage the plan and think it will be "a huge game changer" for the area.The new facility will be opening on May 1. It will be open 24/7 during every single day of the year.