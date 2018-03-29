 
Gucci Mane receives the 2018 Swisher Spark Award in LA

Swisher Sweets Artist Project Celebrates and Honor Gucci Mane in an elaborate rooftop celebration.
 
 
GUCCI
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- The Swisher Spark Award is an annual event, highlighting the achievements and accolades of an artist who is an innovator; a trailblazer! The Spark Award stems from the Swisher Sweet Artist Initiative Project. The artist project is an inclusive platform for emerging artists and creatives in the hip-hop community, helping to spark opportunities to create, share, and pursue their burning passion for music.

This year's Spark Award recipient is none other than the trap music pioneer, Gucci Mane. Gucci Mane has sparked change in music by creating a unique sound of his own. Gucci Mane is widely ranked among the most gifted rappers of his generation. Still backed by his beloved and familiar sound, but with a new air of confidence as showcased in his recent projects; "The Return of East Atlanta Santa," featuring the platinum-selling "Both ft. Drake," the Metro Boomin produced "Drop Top Wop, 2017's gold-certified studio album "Mr. Davis," featuring the 2x platinum certified single "I Get The Bag ft. Migos" and the most recent street album "El Gato: The Human Glacier" Gucci Mane has graced the covers of The New York Times Magazine, Paper Magazine, XXL, CR Men's Book and The Fader. Additionally, Gucci Mane released his first book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane in September 2017. Gucci Mane continues to be a strong musical force in 2018 with his forthcoming album Evil Genius

The 2nd Annual Swisher Spark Award will take place on April 6, from 7-9pm, held on the roof of the uber-chic London West Hollywood Hotel.

