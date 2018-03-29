News By Tag
Asset Campus Housing Awarded Management of 154-bed community Domain at Cleveland
The property offers a variety of one-bedroom floor plans with units that feature new custom furniture packages, new wood-like flooring, 40-inch smart TVs, new kitchenette cabinets and upgraded bathrooms.
Amenities include 24-hour health and fitness center with free weights, machine weights, cardio equipment; 24-hour computer lab that features computers updated with the latest software for presentations and class work; private study rooms; upgraded clubhouse and upgraded common areas and hallways.
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
