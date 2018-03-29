 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* Property Management
* University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029

Asset Campus Housing Awarded Management of 154-bed community Domain at Cleveland

 
 
The Domain at Cleveland joins the Asset Campus Housing family.
The Domain at Cleveland joins the Asset Campus Housing family.
HOUSTON - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing, the leading provider of student housing management in the United States, has assumed management of the Domain at Cleveland (http://www.domainatcleveland.com), which serves students attending Cleveland State University.

The property offers a variety of one-bedroom floor plans with units that feature new custom furniture packages, new wood-like flooring, 40-inch smart TVs, new kitchenette cabinets and upgraded bathrooms.

Amenities include 24-hour health and fitness center with free weights, machine weights, cardio equipment; 24-hour computer lab that features computers updated with the latest software for presentations and class work; private study rooms; upgraded clubhouse and upgraded common areas and hallways.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdcarve.com Email Verified
Tags:Student Housing, Property Management, University
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share