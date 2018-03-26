News By Tag
Lupus Foundation Georgia Chapter Walk To End Lupus Now
55,000 affected by Lupus in Georgia. Walk in a new location at Georgia State Stadium 755 Hank Aaron Drive (formerly Turner Field).
To register as an individual or start a team visit our website at lfaga.org.
We are excited to share our NEW VENUE for the 2018 Atlanta Walk to End Lupus Now! We are proud to partner with Georgia State University as we bring our walk to the Georgia State Stadium, formerly Turner Field. We look forward to working on many ideas, including the opportunity to reach many of the Georgia State student body and faculty who may be touched by lupus, with education programs and awareness.
Lupus is an unpredictable and potentially fatal autoimmune disease that affects 55,000 Georgians, mostly women aged 18-45, but also men, children, and women of all ages. Ninety percent of every dollar stays in Georgia to expand statewide programs and resources, including our support group network and statewide symposiums that reach patients and families in over 120 Georgia counties. The Chapter also supports the national LFA research efforts funding and advocating for investment in lupus.
