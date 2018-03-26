Lupus Foundation Georgia Chapter Walk To End Lupus Now

55,000 affected by Lupus in Georgia. Walk in a new location at Georgia State Stadium 755 Hank Aaron Drive (formerly Turner Field).

-- On Saturday, April 21, 2018, we will hold the Walk to End Lupus Now™ in Atlanta. You can raise funds and help us reach each our goal of $550,000! Join thousands of others impacted by lupus to recognize those living with lupus, honor those we've lost, and fulfill our vision of a life free of lupus.To register as an individual or start a team visit our website at lfaga.org.We are excited to share our NEW VENUE for the 2018 Atlanta Walk to End Lupus Now! We are proud to partner with Georgia State University as we bring our walk to the Georgia State Stadium, formerly Turner Field. We look forward to working on many ideas, including the opportunity to reach many of the Georgia State student body and faculty who may be touched by lupus, with education programs and awareness.Lupus is an unpredictable and potentially fatal autoimmune disease that affects 55,000 Georgians, mostly women aged 18-45, but also men, children, and women of all ages. Ninety percent of every dollar stays in Georgia to expand statewide programs and resources, including our support group network and statewide symposiums that reach patients and families in over 120 Georgia counties. The Chapter also supports the national LFA research efforts funding and advocating for investment in lupus.