Corey Glover and Michael Ciro in Rare Interview on GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Grammy Award Winner Lead Vocalist of Living Colour - COREY GLOVER and MICHAEL CIRO - Musical Director for Grammy Winning Latin Artist Alejandro Sanz - Perform Acoustic Guitar Hits on the GNY TV Show, Friday, April 6, 2018, Spectrum 34 & 1995, 2pm

Michael Ciro (L) and Corey Glover (R)

-- GingerNewYork's TV show featuringwill re-air April 6, 2018 at 2:00pm available exclusively on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) Channels: 34 and HD 1995 (Spectrum) 82 (RCN) 33 (FIOS). The GingerNewYork/Corey Glover & Michael Ciro segment was originally taped in front of a LIVE studio audience on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios located at 537 W. 59th Street, New York, New York.Before forming the pioneering, Grammy winning, platinum selling rock band Living Colour, Corey's incredible talent as a personality and as an artist was brought to the attention of director Oliver Stone. The famed movie maker decided to cast Corey in his Vietnam epic,Corey has also appeared in the films, andAs a founding member of Living Colour, Corey helped prove that not only could black guys kick out the jams, but that they could be embraced by a vast expanse of fans. Living Colour earned numerous industry awards including back-to-back Grammys for Best Hard Rock Performance of 1989 ("Cult of Personality")and 1990 ("Time's Up") and emerged as one of the most influential rock acts of all time, regularly selling out arenas and selling millions of albums.After their four Billboard charted albums, Living Colour disbanded in 1995. Almost immediately Corey began laying the foundation for his debut solo album,2018 marks the 20anniversary of this release.With a stint as a VJ for VH-1, a TV series,, and another movie,, released in 2002, Corey miraculously still found the time to form a new band, Vice (with guitarist Michael Ciro), which enabled him to satisfy his appetite to write in other genres and impact a whole new set of followers.With the revival of Living Colour, Corey found himself again singing to sold-out audiences around the world mesmerizing them with his captivating vocal performances. Corey was seen as Judas Iscariot opposite Ted Neeley in the national tour of. Although this marked Corey's national tour debut, he has also been seen in productions ofandLiving Colour released new bodies of works --in 2003,in 2009, andin 2017.Instagram.com/coreygloverFacebook.com/coreyglovermusicTwitter.com/revdaddyloveInstagram.com/livingcolourofficialFacebook.com/LivingColourTwitter.com/LivingColour: is a renowned guitarist, songwriter, and producer. Besides working with some of the biggest names in the music industry, Michael is currently the musical director for worldwide sensation and multiple Grammy Award winning Latin artist, Alejandro Sanz.Michael has been in the music business for more than 30 years. As a producer and songwriter, he has worked with the top artists and musicians in the industry. His resume reads like a "Who's Who" list amongst industry talents, as he's worked with the likes of Luther Vandross, Sting, David Bowie, Shakira, Notorious B.I.G., Janet Jackson, Ricky Martin, David Sanborn, Mariah Carey, Corey Glover, Alicia Keys, the Spice Girls, and many more.Not limited to the studio, Michael has performed with Toni Braxton, Stevie Wonder, Michael McDonald, David Bowie, Stanley Clarke, Little Richard, George Duke, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Destiny's Child, Patti Austin, Jodie Watley, and more. He has been the guitarist for Grammy Award winner Alejandro Sanz from 2003 until present, and in 2007 became Sanz's musical director.Also as a songwriter and producer, Michael has done soundtrack work on major and independent films (songs instarring Kevin Bacon and dance filmto name a couple). He also played guitar on the soundtrack for the 2009 moviestarring Bernie Mac and Samuel Jackson alongside Stanley Clarke and George Duke. Michael Ciro also had the honor of performing on guitar with various mega stars at Obama's 2009 "Neighborhood Inaugural Ball." In October 2017, Michael had the honor and pleasure of playing with and directing Marc Anthony's band for Marc's duet with Alejandro Sanz for the "One Voice: Somos Live!" benefit concert in Miami which raised money for disaster relief for Puerto Rico, South Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. They performed Alejandro's 2016 hit "Deja Que Te Bese." Michael also performed with Alejandro Sanz at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards where Alejandro was honored as the 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.Michael endorses D'Angelico, Gibson, Bogner Amplification, Brian Moore, Taylor, Antonio Bernal, Luis Guerrero, and Ernie Ball.Facebook.com/MichaelCiroOfficialhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4QGZBcZsyU&feature=youtu.beApril 7, 2018 -- Live at Drew's, Ringwood, NJ (EmailApril 15, 2018 -- Concerts @ Sixth St, Media, PAApril 29, 2018 -- Hamilton Park House Concerts, Staten Island, NJ (EmailMore dates to come!Email: susan4chord@aol.comfound on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com