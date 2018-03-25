Black Diamond Public Relations Firm Announces New Client: Whipster

Black Diamond Public Relations Firm, a full-scale entertainment PR firm, today announced it has been named publicist of record for Whipster Mobile.

512x512bb

Contact

LeAnn Sellers

***@gmail.com LeAnn Sellers

End

-- Whipster is a powerful mobile application that provides consumers with the easiest and simplest way to hail a ride throughout over 400 North American cities. Whipster delivers dozens of rideshare and bikeshare options, making it the only app you will need for a night out on the town, or your next cross-country business trip. The Whipster App was recently voted as one of the Top 8 out of 150 new innovative Tech designs at the Tampa Bay Synapse Summit. "The response from consumers and investors alike was truly overwhelming. This was our first "coming out party" and we were more than pleased to say the least," Said Whipster CEO, Russel Olinger.The app allows the consumer to see live price comparisons between various rideshares, including taxis, as well as see instant listings of driver ETS's and driver availability. Customers will be able to reserve rides in advance, route their trips with turn by turn directions to bikeshares and publications, sort and filter searches by pricing, vendor, ETSs, services and availability, and join thousands of Whipster users who are saving time and money on every ride!With so many new success stories on the horizon, the company began their search for a Public Relations Firm to extend their reach. "Black Diamond's expertise will afford Whipster the necessary reach & exposure to continue our recent Tampa Bay momentum that will launch this app into the virtual universe during this national campaign We are so very excited to work with a PR firm of this caliber that will assist us in our national branding and marketing efforts in one of our targeted launch states, Texas", said Olinger.Black Diamond PR prides it's self on a superior knowledge of publicity, public relations, and advertising in all fields of entertainment and business. Black Diamond Public Relations Firm advises and counsels with relation to the proper format for presentation of represented clientele. Black Diamond PR is responsible for the determination, proper style, mood, setting, business, and characterization in keeping with the talent's overall image as publicity value is concerned. The Firm, celebrating its eleventh year in business, is known for its reputation and business ethics, as well as an incredibly diversified portfolio of talented and creative clients."Whipster is a very exciting concept and it's going to revolutionize the way we choose our rideshare vendors, and travel in general. Our entire team here is looking forward to working with this great company!" Black Diamond Publicist, LeAnn Sellers, said.For media inquiries, please contact Leann Sellers at leann@blackdiamondfirm.com