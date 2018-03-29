News By Tag
Marble Systems Debuts New 2018 Collection
The Luxury Tile and Stone Brand Announces 'Skyline Polished', 'Skyline Honed' and 'Boise Porcelain' as Part of Their New Collections
The exclusive handmade collection's 'Skyline Polished' and 'Skyline Honed' explore new ways to undercover your meaning of versatility. Representing various shades from milky snows to cool silvers with a backdrip of stream-lined tiles, polished mosaics, floor/wall tiling, mouldings, waterjet deocs and decorative components.
The 'Boise Porcelain' collection was exclusively designed with a contemporary lifestyle in mind standing for comfort, modern design and convenience. This porcelain collection offers the trendy look of wood in the form of porcelain. Available in a wide selection of patterns and seven colors.
For additional information on the 'Skyline Polished', 'Skyline Honed' and 'Bosie Porcelain' collections please visit - MARBLE SYSTEMS website at www.marblesystems.com for specific showroom locations and phone numbers.
ABOUT MARBLE SYSTEMS
Since 1982, Marble Systems has been committed to delivering sublime collections of natural stone. Quarried and processed to exacting specifications using the latest manufacturing technology, our product lines are produced in a wide variety of specialized surface finishes. We hope to intrigue you with this bit About Us – Marble Systems.
With distribution and design centers in Washington, D.C., New York, Florida, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, Marble Systems is uniquely positioned to provide a virtually unlimited supply of the industry's highest quality natural stone products.
Today, Marble Systems has emerged as the leading choice among top architects, interior designers and discriminating homeowners seeking the finest in natural stone products. Several of our most prestigious projects include: Merrick Plaza, in Miami, Trump Plaza in New York, and the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas.
